The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive structural audit of all government schools in the national capital. The audit will examine the structural strength and safety of school buildings, as well as basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, cleanliness and fire safety systems.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of a government school on Friday (8th May) following complaints of poor basic facilities. CM Gupta inspected the Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Roop Nagar and interacted with students in classrooms. She reviewed facilities, including drinking water facilities, fire safety measures, the condition of toilets, cleanliness, arrangements to tackle the heat, availability of teachers and the overall academic environment.

During their interaction with Gupta, the students informed her about the lack of proper facilities at the school, such as the unavailability of clean drinking water, non-functional water coolers and RO systems, and the poor condition of the toilets. The students also told her that they faced a shortage of teachers at the school.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has ordered a comprehensive structural audit of all government schools in the capital after an inspection revealed serious gaps in basic facilities. The audit will assess building safety, drinking water, toilets, cleanliness, fire safety, and overall… pic.twitter.com/odLhSmfJSr — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 8, 2026

Discovering the lack of basic facilities at the school, the Chief Minister rebuked the officials and said that the government would not tolerate any negligence relating to students’ safety. She ordered the concerned departments to fix safety-related issues at the school.

CM Gupta described schools as temples of education and expressed her government’s commitment to ensuring sensitivity, accountability and fulfilment of students’ real needs within the education system. Asserting the requirement of a structural audit, Gupta said that it would help assess the actual condition of infrastructure and essential facilities across all government schools.

The Chief Minister highlighted that about 700 schools in Delhi require new buildings or large-scale redevelopment as several structures are 40 to 50 years old and have become severely dilapidated. She said that the audit will examine structural stability, drinking water arrangements, sanitation, hygiene and fire safety preparedness at the schools.

Slamming the previous AAP government for neglecting the school infrastructure, Gupta pointed out that her government has been working for the past year to strengthen basic facilities and modernise infrastructure in government schools.