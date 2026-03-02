‘I spoke to my great friend Modi’: Netanyahu praises India’s support for Israel during Middle East crisis

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iranian missile strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he recently held a detailed conversation with PM Modi, thanking him for standing firmly with Israel during the crisis.

Speaking to NDTV on Monday, Netanyahu described Modi as a “great friend” and expressed gratitude for India’s support. The remarks came as the Israeli leader visited the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, where an Iranian missile strike had earlier hit a synagogue, killing nine people and causing extensive destruction.

Walking through the debris at the attack site while surrounded by security personnel, Netanyahu spoke about his conversation with the Indian leader.

“I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I spoke to him at length yesterday and thanked him for standing with Israel, standing for the truth, and for the enormous friendship of the people of India,” he said.

The Israeli prime minister added that the people of India enjoy deep admiration in Israel. While he refrained from sharing details of their discussion, Netanyahu confirmed that he has also been in touch with several other world leaders amid the rapidly evolving regional situation.

Close India-Israel partnership

Netanyahu’s remarks underline the strong ties between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, which have expanded significantly over the past decade. India and Israel maintain close cooperation across multiple sectors, including defence, technology, agriculture, and trade, alongside growing people-to-people exchanges.

Both leaders are known to share a warm personal rapport, and their governments have consistently emphasised strategic cooperation in security and counter-terrorism.

Netanyahu’s message to Iranians

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu said the ongoing joint military campaign by Israel and the United States against Iran is also intended to create conditions that could encourage political change inside Iran.

Standing at the missile strike site, the Israeli leader suggested that the moment for the Iranian people to challenge their leadership may be approaching.

“That day is drawing near. When it comes, Israel and the United States will be there together with the Iranian people,” Netanyahu said, adding that any change ultimately depends on the will of the Iranian public.

Since the start of coordinated strikes over the weekend, both Israel and the United States have intensified their rhetoric against Tehran. Former US President Donald Trump had earlier urged Iranians to “take back your country,” while Netanyahu has repeatedly called on them to “cast off the yoke of tyranny.”

Fresh missile alerts in Israel

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday evening that Iran launched several missiles toward Israeli territory. According to the military, air defence systems were activated to intercept the incoming threats.

Officials said at least three missiles were destroyed before they could cause damage.

Israeli authorities have issued emergency alerts to civilians via mobile phones, instructing residents to move to protected shelters whenever sirens sound immediately and remain there until further notice.

The developments mark another dangerous escalation in the already volatile confrontation between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about a wider regional conflict.