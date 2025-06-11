Even as the Defence Ministry has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Programme Execution Model to develop indigenous 5th generation aircraft with industry partnership, the govt is actively considering Russia’s proposal of supplying the Sukhoi Su-57 fifth generation aircraft and make the same in India.

As per a report by CNBC 18, govt is not considering the American offer to buy the F-35 jets, while there is high possibility of acquiring the Sukhoi Su-57E aircraft.

Notably, while DRDO has started developing the AMCA, the first jets are not expected before 2035. After completing the order of Tejas LCA Mark-1 aircraft, HAL will start making the Tejas LCA Mark-1 aircraft from around 2028-29, and the first generation of AMCA will take more than 10 years to reach the production stage.

A model of AMCA

This is because, any fighter jet takes around 10-15 years to develop, and the AMCA was approved just last year.

But, with Pakistan set to start receiving China’s J-35A 5th-Gen multirole stealth fighter this year itself, 10 years will be a too long wait for Indian Air Force for its own 5th generation stealth fighter jet.

China’s J-35A 5th-Generation stealth fighter jet

Therefore, the govt is considering acquiring foreign aircraft to meet the immediate requirement. For this, Sukhoi Su-57 has emerged as the frontrunner. Against American F-35, the Sukhoi is an obvious choice, as HAL is already making Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets in India, and India has much better experience in defence deals with Russia.

Apart from manufacturing in India, Russia has also offered transfer of technology for Sukhoi Su-57. During the India Today Conclave 2025, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov talked about the offer, saying that Russia has already proposed a joint production facility. He also said that Russia was ready to customise the jet for Indian needs. Notably, Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a customised variant of Sukhoi Su-30 made as per Indian requirements.

Alipov said, “We’re offering our own fifth generation fighter. We have the best machine – Su-57. We just showed it, displayed it at Aero India last month in Bangalore and it performed, and you know stole the show. It is very competitive, we are offering not only to sell but to co-produce. We offer technology sharing, we offer… you know industry with creation of necessary industrial facilities for production of this. We are open to configuration changes. So this is a very lucrative deal deal that we offer to India.”

Sukhoi Su-57

Not only that, Russia has also offered full access to the source code of the Su-57, which can tilt Indian decision in its favour. On 4th June, Russian state-owned United Aircraft Corporation announced that the proposal to build the Su-57 in India includes an unprecedented full access to the aircraft’s source code. This means, India will be able to integrate its own weapons and avionics systems with the jet. Equipping the jet with India missiles like Astra, Rudram etc will be much easier.

Notably, when the Su-57 was in development, India had planned to participate in the program and acquire the jet in large numbers. In 2011, India planned to buy total of 214 single and twin-seater variants of the advanced Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) developed jointly by India and Russia, called PAK FA program at that time.

But in 2018, India pulled out of the program, stating that the aircraft being developed does not meet its requirements for stealth, combat avionics, radars and sensors. The first aircraft entered service in 2020, and it has proved to be a very capable fighter jet, resulting in resumption of India’s interest on it.

F-35 offer and delayed deliveries by US

During PM Narendra Modi’s US visit, president Donald Trump offered F-35 fighter jets to India. However, it is unlikely that India will sign a mega defence deal with US at present. Several defence equipment ordered by India from US had been delayed, frustrating Indian defence establishment.

Su-57 and F-35 at Aero India 2025

Delivery of the GE F404 engine for Tejas Mark 1 was delayed by two years, while the deal for GE F414 engine for Tejas Mark 2 has not been finalised even two years after the MoU was signed during Biden administration. Similarly, delivery of Boeing’s AH-64E Apache helicopter was scheduled to begin in May 2024, but not a single helicopter has been delivered yet.

Another issue with the F-35 is India’s desire for local manufacturing and technology transfer. It is known that US strongly resists any transfer of crucial technologies in defence deals. And with president Donald Trump’s goal of boosting manufacturing in USA, the likelihood of the jet being made in India will also be very less. Notably, as per some reports, the F414 engine deal is not progressing over the same issues, Trump’s reluctance to allow tech transfer and manufacturing in India.