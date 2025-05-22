Indore: ‘Shooting coach’ Mohsin Khan sexually abused female student on the pretext of coaching her, several obscene videos recovered from phone, arrested

A Shooting coach in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Mohsin Khan, who ran a shooting academy, reportedly sexually abused one of his students who used to come to his academy for coaching. The victim has lodged an FIR against Mohsin with the help of Hindu organizations. Mohsin Khan runs the ‘Dream Olympic Shooting Academy’ in the city.

The victim said that she was taking coaching in the academy from 2021 to November 2023 and during this time, Mohsin used to touch her inappropriately on the pretext of handing over the rifle. The victim said that when she protested against this, Mohsin Khan threatened to end her career.

The victim further said that she stopped going to the academy out to fear. When the victim’s mother asked the reason for this, she informed about the entire incident. At first the family did not register a case in this regard, but later it was found that Mohsin has done such acts with other girl students as well.

After this, on Tuesday night (May 20, 2025), a complaint was lodged against him. The police arrested Mohsin under the POCSO Act and other sections of BNS, and presented him in the court on Wednesday (21 May 2025), from where he was sent to jail.

According to the police, several obscene videos have also been found from the accused’s mobile, in which he is seen in objectionable positions with other girl students. The police is investigating the matter and is locating the victims.