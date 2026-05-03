West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election: ECI announces repolling for the 2nd time in Falta constituency after TMC goons intimidate voters and issue threats

Significant irregularities were exposed during the polling for the 144-Falta seat in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after which the Election Commission has mandated a re-poll throughout the entire assembly constituency. The commission has specified that the re-polling will occur at all 285 polling stations and auxiliary booths on 21st May from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm and the counting will transpire on 24th May.

Therefore, its result will not be announced along with those of the other 293 assembly constituencies, which are slated to be declared on 4th May. Voting for the Falta seat occurred on 29th April during the second phase. However, several polling booths later reported complaints about aberrations in the electoral process.

Investigations carried out by the Special Observer and the District Election Officer uncovered that videography at numerous polling stations was either incomplete or entirely absent. Concerns about record tampering were also raised in certain locations. The inquiry report further indicated severe charges at various booths, including issue of the same person repeatedly entering the voting chamber, two individuals being present in the voting area at the same time and polling agents voting on behalf of voters.

No video recordings were available from morning until afternoon at certain booths. Furthermore, a particular incident emerged concerning booth 144 in this same constituency, where tape was attached to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Given these allegations, the party has been consistently calling for a re-poll.

The locals disclosed that goons affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress obstructed numerous people from casting their votes, with some even facing threats for supporting the BJP. The day after the election, protest demonstrations took place in multiple locations, which included road blockades.

On 2nd May, a large number of people in Falta took to the streets. They asserted that TMC supporters were engaging in threats and attempts to intimidate them. A woman stated that their houses would be set ablaze if the party secure victory again. Another person mentioned that they were singled out even though they had cast their vote for the TMC.

Additionally, residents made accusations against TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, asserting that he came to the village and tried to intimidate them, including threats of death and sexual violence against women to foster a climate of fear in the community. The commission has warned police officials, conveying that if any carelessness is detected in addressing these complaints, firm disciplinary actions will be taken against the relevant officers.