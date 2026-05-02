‘Jahangir Khan issued rape and death threats’: Locals in West Bengal’s Falta constituency stage protests after TMC goons intimidate them during repolling

Tensions erupted in Falta in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday (2nd May) after locals staged protests alleging threats and intimidation by the ruling Trinamool Congress cadres ahead of the counting of votes on 4th May. The locals demanded a repoll in the Falta, alleging that TMC cadres threatened and intimidated them. They also demanded the deployment of additional forces to ensure their safety. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

The locals said that TMC’s Israfil Chowkidar threatened to burn their houses and cause bloodshed. “TMC’s Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed,” a local said. A local woman said that they have been receiving threats despite voting for the TMC. “We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us…We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women,” she said.

Locals say rape and death threats by Falta TMC candidate Jahangir Khan

A similar situation emerged in the Hasimnagar area under the Falta community development block, where locals narrated harassment by TMC workers. Locals said that the head of their gram panchayat is not elected but chosen by the TMC. They revealed that the TMC candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan, came and threatened them, saying that after the TMC comes to power, they will be killed and their women will be raped.

“This has been happening since yesterday. TMC goons entered our village, harassed women and beat up people. The head of our gram panchayat is from TMC, and he was not voted to power; he was chosen by the party. Jahangir Khan came here and threatened us that if they come to power, they will rape our women and kill us. This is why people have been alert since yesterday. We organised a strike on Dum Dum Road, and it went on till last night. We were given time till 10 AM today. When no action was taken, we again came out to ask why that person had not been arrested till now. The police came and did a lathi charge, even on girls. People had to be hospitalised,” said a local woman.

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Residents of Hasimnagar allege harassment by TMC workers.



A voter says, "This has been happening since yesterday. TMC goons entered our village, harassed women and beat up people. The head of our gram panchayat is from TMC and he is not… pic.twitter.com/OSAbzhrDkh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Notably, Falta is part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Jahangir Khan was warned by IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who is posted as a police observer in the state, had warned Jahangir Khan of strict action after allegations of voter intimidation by his associates emerged. Sharma also flagged that Khan had been given more security personnel than permitted under his security protocol.

Sharma found that 14 West Bengal police officers were stationed there and was told that 10 cops had been assigned to provide Khan with Y-category protection. He pointed out the disparity and sent out a notification to the Superintendent of Police demanding an explanation for the additional deployment.

Repolling taking place at 15 polling booths

The reports of TMC threats emerged as repolling is being conducted at 15 polling booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies on directions from the Election Commission of India issued on Friday. About 30 booths in the Falta constituency are likely to undergo a repoll. The decision on repolling is awaited.

ECI announced Re-poll in 15 Polling Stations across 2 Assembly Constituencies of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal



🗓️ Date: 2 May, 2026#ECI #WestBengalElections2026 pic.twitter.com/BcR4QtVsHj — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 1, 2026

BJP MLA and the leader of opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, welcomed the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a repoll. He had narrated that malpractices in several booths in favour of the TMC.

Allegations of the BJP button on the EVMs being taped in Falta

Earlier, the BJP had flagged concerns regarding EVM tampering during the second phase of polling in some booths in the Falta assembly constituency. BJP leaders and Falta BJP candidate Debangshu Panda shared videos claiming that a tape was placed over the BJP candidate’s name and symbol on EVMs in multiple booths. The party demanded immediate repolling in the affected booths.

The BJP had also said that a strong room was opened without authorisation, after which at least six officials were suspended by the Election Commission.