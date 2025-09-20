Karnataka govt planning a bill that will make registering maids and cooks mandatory, welfare fee added for domestic workers

The Karnataka government under CM Siddaramaiah is considering bringing the Domestic Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, with an aim to ensure a minimum wage protection, extending social security, and providing welfare benefits to domestic workers like maids, cooks, drivers, nannies and cleaners in urban areas.

The draft bill proposes a rights-based contributory framework where every domestic worker, service provider, and employer will be registered, Moneycontrol reported.

It also proposes the creation of the Karnataka State Domestic Workers Social Security and Welfare Board with equal representation from the state government, domestic workers and their unions, employers, service providers (including platforms), and representatives of resident welfare associations.

The draft bill says employers, agencies, or digital platforms must contribute up to 5% of wages as a welfare fee to a dedicated Social Security and Welfare Fund.