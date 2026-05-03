The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a firing incident that took place near comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada. The claim surfaced through social media posts, which are now circulating widely, though officials have not yet confirmed their authenticity.

According to the media reports, the incident happened on the night of Saturday, 2nd May, at Chai Sutta Bar in Surrey, Canada. The cafe is located right next to Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe. A social media post shared from a Facebook account named Tyson Bishnoi Jora Sandhu, claimed that the firing was carried out deliberately.

In their message, they described the incident as a warning. The post directly mentioned Kapil Sharma and stated that the attack was meant to send a message not just to the nearby cafe owners but also to him. They warned that if their demands were not met, they could shut down the Chai Sutta Bar and will also target Sharma.

Gunshots were reportedly fired at a restaurant adjacent to Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, on May 2, with multiple reports stating that a social media post linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and issued a direct warning to Kapil Sharma saying… pic.twitter.com/1UVsfDM3K5 — India Forums (@indiaforums) May 3, 2026

The message further said that they had earlier tried to communicate through intermediaries but were ignored. It added that if they continued to be ignored, their next targets could include Kaps Cafe and even Kapil Sharma’s residence in Mumbai.

The post also carried a strong warning, saying they would not consider any recommendations or requests in the future. It even suggested that Sharma should “learn from his neighbours” about what could happen if their warnings are not taken seriously.

So far, authorities in Surrey have not independently verified these claims, and investigations into the firing incident are ongoing.