Murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant: CID nab 3 from UP, 1 from Bihar, UPI transactions at toll plaza helped in breakthrough

In a breakthrough in the murder case of Chandranath Rath, the West Bengal CID and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested three suspects in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night, 10th May, after a multi-state manhunt. According to media reports, the detained men are suspected to be “infamous marksmen” with previous involvement in targeted killings and contract crimes.

Investigators tracked the suspects through technical surveillance and digital evidence collected during the probe. Their identities have not been made public yet, as officials are still questioning them to uncover the motive and mastermind behind the killing. Police suspect that the murder may have been a contract killing and are now trying to identify who hired the shooters.

Suvendu Adhikari PA Chandranath Murder Case: 3 Sharp Shooters Arrested From UP, To Be Produced in Barasat Court Todayhttps://t.co/b2oytfRpDp — Republic (@republic) May 11, 2026

The detained suspects are being questioned about their movements before and after the murder, how they reached Uttar Pradesh after the attack, and who helped them during the operation. Officials are also investigating who provided them with weapons, local intelligence and logistical support.

Meanwhile, the investigation has now expanded to Bihar as well. In a late-night operation in Buxar, a Bengal Police team detained a man identified as Vishal, who is said to be a history-sheeter with a long criminal background. Investigators suspect that Vishal may have played an important role in the conspiracy behind the killing.

After his detention, Vishal was brought to Kolkata for intensive questioning. The suspects are being brought to West Bengal and are scheduled to be produced in the Barasat Court today. Police believe his interrogation could provide major details in identifying the masterminds and understanding the larger conspiracy behind the planned ambush that killed one of Suvendu Adhikari’s closest aides.

UPI transactions and Jharkhand car link give fresh leads

Kolkata police have also found another crucial lead in the case. According to the media reports, police sources said the car involved in the murder was brought from Jharkhand. At the same time, online money transactions were made from inside the vehicle, giving investigators fresh digital evidence to track the accused.

A UPI payment made at a toll booth near Kolkata has emerged as another major clue in the investigation. Even four days after the killing, police had initially failed to make arrests. Still, investigators now believe the digital payment trail may help them identify all the attackers and reconstruct their escape route.

According to officials, investigators are checking CCTV footage from a toll plaza in Bally, where the suspects allegedly made a UPI payment while travelling before or after the murder. Police are trying to trace the people linked to the transaction and understand how the accused moved across states after the attack.

Vehicles seized, several questioned

As part of the investigation, police have seized the silver Nissan Micra believed to have been used in the attack, along with two motorcycles. One bike was recovered near the crime scene, while another was found in Barasat. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicles used in the crime may have been stolen.

So far, three people have been detained and are being questioned by the police.

Planned and coordinated attack

Rath was shot dead on Wednesday night, 6th May, near his home in Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district. Rath was travelling in his SUV when multiple motorcycle-borne attackers began chasing his vehicle. The assailants reportedly forced the car to stop before one of them came close and opened fire at point-blank range.

Investigators suspect the murder was carefully planned. A senior officer from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) said, “The shooters appeared to know exactly where the target was seated. The execution was swift and coordinated.”

Police believe at least eight people were involved in the operation, including some local associates who may have helped with logistics and planning. Officials suspect the shooters may have come from outside West Bengal, and separate police teams have been sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to investigate possible links.

Rath’s murder created major political tension in West Bengal, after which the case was handed over to a specialised investigation team for a fast-track probe.

Rath’s body was later taken to his native village, Kulup, in Purba Medinipur district, where he was given a public tribute wrapped in the national flag. Rath was a former Indian Air Force personnel and was known to be a close associate of Suvendu Adhikari.

Police officials said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.