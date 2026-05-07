Fresh and chilling revelations have now come out in the murder case of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, pointing towards what investigators believe was a highly planned and professional attack. From fake number plates and bike-borne shooters to the use of an Austrian-made 9mm Glock pistol, the case has raised serious security concerns in West Bengal.

Chandranath Rath, 42, who had been working closely with Suvendu Adhikari for nearly five years as his personal assistant and executive aide, was shot dead late on Wednesday night, 6th May, in the North 24 Parganas district. The incident took place close to Doharia, between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha, which is located within a couple of kilometers away from the Kolkata International Airport.

Austrian-Made Glock Pistol raises bigger questions

Perhaps one of the most startling revelations in this murder case is the type of weapon that was used in the murder. According to several media reports, the killers used a Glock 47X pistol, a high-end semi-automatic weapon manufactured in Austria.

Police sources say 9mm Glock pistols are not ordinary locally-made weapons and are often linked to organised criminal networks and high-profile shootings across the world. The use of such a sophisticated firearm has raised concerns that the murder may involve a much larger conspiracy.

Officials said Glock pistols are globally known for their accuracy, lightweight design and rapid firing capability. Because of their advanced features, these weapons are frequently used by military and law enforcement agencies in several countries.

Strict rules under Indian Arms Law

Under India’s Arms Act, 1959, 9mm pistols like the Glock fall under the category of Prohibited Bore (PB) weapons. These firearms cannot be legally possessed by ordinary civilians without special permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

To legally own such a weapon, approval from the central government is required through recommendations from state authorities. Illegal possession of a Prohibited Bore weapon can lead to imprisonment of up to seven years.

Investigators are now trying to find out how such a weapon reached the attackers and whether organised criminal or cross-border links are involved in the murder. The probe into the case is currently underway.

Point-Blank attack near Kolkata Airport

Rath was travelling in his SUV when multiple motorcycle-borne attackers began chasing his vehicle. The assailants reportedly forced the car to stop before one of them came close and opened fire at point-blank range.

A forensic team examined the vehicle in which Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead near Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas on May 6. Investigators inspected the SUV for ballistic and forensic evidence as police intensified their probe into the… pic.twitter.com/N0ltRuUnEm — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 7, 2026

Officials suspect that around 10 rounds were fired at Rath, who was seated in the front seat of the vehicle. The attackers are believed to have escaped immediately after carrying out the shooting.

Police sources said the car used during the crime reportedly had a fake or tampered number plate, strengthening suspicions that the murder was carefully planned.