A shocking case has come to light from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where a 14-year-old Muslim girl has accused her own father and uncle of sexually abusing her over several months. Both men have now been arrested, and police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

A 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped for 4 months by her uncle (Asif), and after she confided in her father (Farman), he ALSO raped her. Both men have now been arrested under POCSO Act. pic.twitter.com/dC28p7ckQk — NewsBite (@newsbite_in) May 3, 2026

Police said the uncle, identified as Asif, had been assaulting the girl repeatedly for around four months. He had also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about what was happening. When the girl finally gathered courage and told her father, Farman, about the abuse, instead of helping her, he too raped her.

It has also come out that the girl’s mother had left the family years ago because of the father’s behaviour. Since then, the minor has been living without proper care and support at home, which has made her more vulnerable. The girl was raped by her father and her uncle several times over several months.

As this continued for months, the 14-year-old victim went to live at her maternal uncle’s house in Shamli. Seeing the girl in depressed mood, the aunt talked to her, and she told everything about the misdeeds of her father and uncle.

The case reached the police on 30th April, when the victim’s aunt arrived at the city police station with the victim and informed the police about the incident. The police immediately took a written complaint from the aunt, filed a report against her father, Farman, and her uncle, Asif, and arrested both of them. According to officials, the girl had been going through continuous abuse but could not speak up earlier due to fear and threats.

Station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Sharma stated that after the victim’s medical examination, both accused have been arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 65(1), 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth K Mishra confirmed that both the father and uncle are in custody. He also said that the girl’s statement is currently being recorded, and further investigation is underway.