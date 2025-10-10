On the night of Thursday, October 9, Pakistan’s Air Force launched multiple airstrikes on Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. This was the first direct assault by PAF on Kabul since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover. Heavy blasts were reported in Northern and Central districts, on locations that are being claimed by PAF as the hideouts of the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier proclaimed in the parliament that ‘enough is enough’, hinting at possible escalation in their offensive against TTP. “We visited Kabul three years ago and demanded they dismantle these sanctuaries—no action was taken,” Asif stated.

Asif had also expressed frustrations over Afghanistan’s growing cooperation and bilateral relations with India. He had accused Afghanistan of always ‘siding with India’.

Multiple reports are claiming that TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud was targeted. However, there is an audio message circulating, reportedly from Mehsud, that claims he is safe.

The Taliban govt in Afghanistan has expressed outrage at the attack, calling it a “declaration of war.” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed explosions before the media, adding that no casualties have been reported. Inside Afghanistan, there is a growing call for severe retaliation.

The timing of the air strikes are crucial. Pakistan has chosen to attack Taliban inside their capital city at a time when Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is in New Delhi to pursue talks on economic collaboration. Pakistan had already expressed protest at Muttaqi’s Delhi visit.

Muttaqi had arrived in Delhi on Thursday, October 9, after UN Security Council granted him a temporary waiver from travel sanctions.

As per reports, the spokesperson of the Pakistani forces will hold a press conference at 2.30 pm, Pakistani time, on Friday, 10 October.