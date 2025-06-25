PM Modi introduces ‘The Emergency Diaries’, a book chronicling his journey during the dark days of Emergency

On Wednesday, June 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the Emergency days on the 50th anniversary of the darkest day in the history of Indian democracy.

In an X post, the Prime Minister introduced ‘The Emergency Diaries‘, a new book that chronicles his journey during those days when he was a young RSS Pracharak.

‘The Emergency Diaries’ chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time.



I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

PM Modi said that Emergency was an era where democracy was trampled down, Parliament was muzzled, the spirit of the Constitution was breached, and even courts were manipulated. The 42nd Amendment, he stated, is an egregious example of abuse of power. The poor and marginalised were targeted in a particularly egregious way.

The PM commended the initiative of individuals from all sections of society who united to fight the Emergency and restore democracy. He also thanked former PM HD Deve Gowda for writing the foreword to the book and joining the anti-Emergency movement.