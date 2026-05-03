A shocking case from Nasrapur in Pune district has sparked anger across Maharashtra, where a four-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered. As the investigation moves forward, police have confirmed that the accused, 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble, has a past record of sexual offence cases, raising serious questions about his background and monitoring.

Accused had earlier cases

According to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Bhimrao Kamble was previously booked in two separate cases. The first dates back to 1998, when he was accused of molestation, though he was later acquitted. Another case was registered in 2015 involving a minor relative, but that complaint was withdrawn. Police are now reviewing both incidents as part of the current investigation.

“Kamble was first booked for molestation in 1998 but was later acquitted. A second case was registered against him in 2015 involving a minor relative, but the complaint was subsequently withdrawn. We will be reviewing both these past cases,” Gill said.

Kamble, a labourer who often moved around the village taking up jobs, was living in the area and was known locally.

How the crime happened

The young girl had come to stay at her grandmother’s house for the holidays. On Friday afternoon, 1st May, when she was playing outside, Kamble took her away around 3:30 pm, reportedly luring her by saying he would show her a calf.

When she did not return home, her family began searching for her. As hours passed, villagers also joined in. CCTV footage from the area later showed the child being taken towards a cattle shed by Bhimrao Kamble.

Based on this, the search was focused on the shed. During the search, the child’s body was found hidden under a heap of cow dung inside the cattle shed, sending shockwaves through the village. She had suffered sexual assault and had head injuries. She was rushed to hospital but declared dead.

After the discovery, villagers began looking for Kamble seen in the CCTV footage. He was eventually found near a river in the village and caught. When questioned by locals about the child, he denied involvement, saying he had done nothing.

Police have formed a special team to speed up the probe and said a chargesheet will be filed quickly. Forensic samples have been collected and sent for analysis. Kamble has been sent to police custody till 7th May by a Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Pune.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state will push for a fast-track trial and seek the death penalty in this case.

Public anger and protests

The incident led to strong protests in Pune district. Locals blocked the Pune-Bengaluru highway and other key roads like Sinhagad Road and the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass. In some places, police had to use mild force to clear blockades and restore traffic after several hours.

A silent march was also taken out by residents demanding strict action against the accused.

The child’s last rites were performed under heavy security at Vaikunth Crematorium. Authorities ensured tight arrangements to avoid any further unrest during the cremation.