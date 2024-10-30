Railway police intercept detonators on Haridwar-Dehradun railway track, foil a potential conspiracy to blow up train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, successfully averted a potentially catastrophic attack by intercepting detonators on a Haridwar-Dehradun railway track, indicating a conspiracy to sabotage a train.

Acting promptly on a tip or observation, railway police swiftly responded to the threat, recovering the explosive materials before any harm could occur.

The Haridwar Government Railway Police (GRP) received information from the control room of Moradabad Railway Division on October 27 (Sunday) night about detonators lying on the railway track near Moti Chur railway station, they said.

A GRP team rushed to the spot and recovered the detonators, they added.

The RPF and Haridwar police said one suspect, Ashok, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, had been apprehended in connection with the incident after authorities examined CCTV footage.

Several detonators were recovered from the accused, said Haridwar GRP’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal, adding that a case has been registered against Ashok.

Officials are, meanwhile, continuing their investigation to identify any additional conspirators and understand the full extent of the plot.