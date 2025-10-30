A disturbing and shameful incident has come to light from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana. Four women who work as sanitation staff were forced to prove that they were on their menstrual cycle.

The incident took place on 26th October. A few of the women workers were a bit late for their shift. That same day, the Haryana Governor, Asim Kumar Ghosh, was visiting the campus. The supervisors, identified as Vinod Kumar and Vitender Kumar, demanded to know why the women were late. The women explained that they were delayed because of the woman’s illness, which is a common way to say they were menstruating.

Instead of accepting the explanation, the supervisors apparently accused the women of lying and demanded to show proof. According to the women, the men instructed one of them to remove her clothes. They also ordered another female worker to go and check the women’s sanitary pads. The supervisors even reportedly took photos of the sanitary pads to keep as evidence. They claimed that they were acting as per orders from higher authorities.

Notably, it was Sunday and the workers had their off, but they were called as the governor was visiting. When the workers came and then requested leave for this periods, one of them was allowed to go, but others were refused. The supervisors said they can’t grant leave to everyone, and then asked them to provide photos as evidence.

The other woman staff who was asked to verify their claims said, “The supervisor ordered me to check them. I was only following instructions.”

Feeling completely humiliated and angry, the women started shouting in protest. Soon, students and other sanitation workers heard the noise and gathered at the spot. They joined the protest, demanding that strict action be taken against the two supervisors.

The protest got the attention of the university’s top leaders. The Registrar, Dr Krishnakant Gupta, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rajveer Singh, both came to the location and spoke with the women. The university administration acted fast. They immediately suspended both supervisors and ordered them not to leave Rohtak while the investigation is going on. Police were also called, and they took the two men away for questioning.

This incident has now been taken up by the Haryana Women’s Commission. They have decided to start their own case. The commission’s chairperson, Renu Bhatia, slammed the act, saying, “There can be nothing more outrageous than asking a woman to prove her menstrual cycle.”

She confirmed that the commission has already written to the Superintendent of Police in Rohtak, asking for a detailed report on what action has been taken. They are also reaching out to the women who were affected to make sure they are safe and okay.

The Scheduled Castes Commission also visited MDU, took full details of the case, and recommended disciplinary measures.

MDU Registrar KK Gupta said, “As soon as the matter came to our notice, we immediately suspended both employees against whom the complaint was filed. We have also forwarded the complaint to the police and the university’s internal committee for further investigation.” University authorities have promised everyone that this will be investigated fully and that anyone found guilty will face serious consequences.