Violence broke out on Saturday, 9th May, during a grand Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession in Dehra village under the Dhaulana police station area of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The procession, which saw participation from thousands of people, turned tense after stone pelting began in a Muslim-majority area of the village following a small argument between two groups.

Violence in Hapur: Stone pelting and total chaos during Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession; Stone pelted from roof tops, participants retaliated.



Reportedly a small altercation at a shop ignited clashes. Many injured and vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/b3SpTTZT94 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 9, 2026

Several videos related to the incident later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. One of the clips showed people from the procession climbing onto rooftops and confronting the Muslims who were throwing stones.

Minor argument turns into major violence

According to reports, the procession was moving through the village peacefully when some youths stopped near a shop to buy gutkha. During this time, an argument reportedly broke out over a small issue. Within minutes, the situation worsened, and both sides came face-to-face.

Soon after, stone pelting started in the area, leading to panic and chaos among people participating in the rally. Many people were seen running to safety as the situation rapidly went out of control.

Homes and vehicles damaged during chaos

The violence also led to damage to property in the area. Muslim mob entered houses and vandalised them during the clash. Several vehicles parked nearby were also damaged, with broken windows seen across the locality.

Several Hindu people suffered injuries in the incident. Police officials said two to three people received minor injuries, while one young man was seriously hurt and admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Heavy police deployment restores order

After receiving information about the violence, police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A heavy police force was deployed in the village to prevent further trouble and maintain law and order.

महाराणा प्रताप जयंती के अवसर पर थाना धौलाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम देहरा में रैली निकलने के दौरान दुकान से गुटखा खरीदते समय युवकों का कुछ विवाद हो गया था, जिस कारण दोनों पक्षों की ओर से मामूली पत्थरबाजी की गयी. जिसमें 2-3 लोगों को मामूली चोट आयी है। जिनका मेडिकल कराया गया है। पत्थरबाजी… pic.twitter.com/l8mKwJzDAt — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) May 9, 2026

Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said police have arrested two people accused of stone pelting, while investigations are underway to identify others involved in the violence.

Officials said the procession was later completed safely and the situation in the area is currently peaceful, though security remains tight as a precaution.