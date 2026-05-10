Telangana: PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹9,400 crore in Hyderabad, gives massive push to textile sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 10th May, launched and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Hyderabad, saying the initiatives would strengthen Telangana’s infrastructure, boost manufacturing and create thousands of jobs.

PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects worth ₹ 9,400 cr in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/uJKYfmotBi — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 10, 2026

Addressing a gathering in Cyberabad, PM Modi said Telangana is becoming an important growth centre for both the state and the country. He added that the new projects would improve connectivity and help turn the region into a major manufacturing hub.

Major highway and industrial projects

One of the key projects announced was the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor. The project, being built at a cost of more than ₹3,175 crore, is expected to reduce travel time by nearly 90 minutes and lower fuel and maintenance expenses for vehicles. It will also improve road links between Telangana and Karnataka.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor programme. Spread across 3,245 acres and being developed at a cost of over ₹2,350 crore, the industrial township will have strong road, rail and airport connectivity.

Officials said the project is expected to attract investments of nearly ₹10,000 crore and generate large-scale employment opportunities. Industries related to automobiles, food processing, machinery, metals and electrical equipment are likely to benefit from it.

Push for the textile sector

PM Modi also inaugurated the PM MITRA Park in Warangal, also called the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, being developed at an estimated cost of around ₹1,700 crore. The park is considered India’s first fully functional PM MITRA Park and is based on the government’s “5F” vision: Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

Located near the proposed Nagpur-Vijayawada Greenfield Expressway and NH-163, the park is expected to improve textile production and exports through better transport and logistics facilities.

During his speech, the Prime Minister said India is moving ahead with reforms and modern infrastructure together, adding that major investments are being made in highways, railways and airports across the country.