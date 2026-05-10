Two Bangladeshi smugglers were reportedly killed in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Saturday night (9th May) during a confrontation with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the zero point of the Kamalasagar–Pathariyadwar border under Madhupur police station.

As per reports, the incident happened near Kamalasagar border outpost at the international border when a group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to transport fish fingerlings and other contraband items from India to Bangladesh, taking advantage of the darkness. However, the smugglers were intercepted by BSF personnel who had laid an ambush after receiving intelligence inputs.

2 Bangladeshi smugglers trying to illegally cross the border in Tripura were sent back in boxes by BSF. 🇮🇳



Zero tolerance for infiltration. pic.twitter.com/sIXqYX1VNU — Telangana Maata (@TelanganaMaata) May 10, 2026

When the BSF personnel asked the smugglers to stop, the smugglers attacked them with sharp weapons, stones, and bricks. Despite the BSF personnel’s repeated warnings, the smugglers did not stop and turned violent, prompting the BSF personnel to open fire in self-defence using Pump Action Guns (PAG).

Two smugglers, identified as 50-year-old Nabir Hussain and 20-year-old Md Moorsalin, were injured during the firing. They were rescued and taken to Bishalgarh Hospital by the BSF personnel, but succumbed to their injuries. After the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

In a statement, BGB confirmed the development, saying that about 15 Bangladeshis entered about 200 yards inside India with the help of their Indian smuggling associates for the purpose of smuggling. While returning with the illegal goods, a patrol team of BSF 49 Battalion stopped them in the Pathariadwar area.

Lt Col SM Shariful Islam, commander of 60 BGB Battalion, said, “When the Bangladeshi smugglers attacked the BSF members, a scuffle broke out between them. At one point, the BSF members fired two rounds of pellets.” BGB said that the two Bangladeshis died while undergoing treatment at the Vishalgarh Subdivision Hospital in the Indian state of Tripura. A few others were also injured in the incident. They managed to enter Bangladesh and are reportedly undergoing treatment in Comila.

As per the family of Moorsalin, he was a second-year HSC student of Gopinathpur Alhaj Shah Alam Degree College in Kasba. They said that some locals came and called Mursalin from his house and took him to the border.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over at around 6:30 pm on Saturday (May 9) at a flag meeting at the battalion commander (CO) level of the border guards of the two countries in the 2037 Pillar area of ​​Kuiyapaniya village in Gopinathpur union of the upazila.