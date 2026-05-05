On Tuesday, 5th May, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a major relief for Shiksha Mitras in Uttar Pradesh, increasing their monthly honorarium from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000. The decision benefits around 1.43 lakh Shiksha Mitras working in Basic Education Council schools across the state.

VIDEO | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) announced that the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the monthly honorarium of 1.43 lakh Shiksha Mitras from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting… pic.twitter.com/H0Nh2A04U2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

Grand event in Gorakhpur

A state-level felicitation ceremony was held at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur, where the Chief Minister symbolically handed over cheques to selected Shiksha Mitras. The program began at 11 a.m. and saw large participation, reflecting the excitement among teachers after the announcement.

Honorarium effective from April

The revised honorarium has been paid from April, and the increased amount is being credited directly into the bank accounts of Shiksha Mitras. The government has released a budget of ₹250 crore to support this hike. Officials confirmed that payments are being processed so that beneficiaries receive the updated amount starting this month.

Statewide celebrations and preparations

Alongside the main function in Gorakhpur, similar felicitation programs were organised in all districts, attended by local representatives and officials. The Basic Education Department made extensive arrangements, including setting up stalls to showcase its schemes. Each district was also given ₹2.50 lakh to conduct these events.

Officials said the move is aimed not only at financial support but also at recognising the role of Shiksha Mitras in strengthening primary education. During the event, the Chief Minister also released the “Arunodaya” calendar, highlighting student-led activities.

Education officials believe that this step will improve motivation among Shiksha Mitras, give them more stability, and help improve the overall quality of education in the state.