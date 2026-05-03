Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt initiates work on the construction of Vindhya Expressway, project set to boost infrastructure, connectivity, tourism and job opportunities

The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Yogi government has been consistently trying to enhance infrastructure development within the state and is currently gearing up to introduce another significant project. The government has actively initiated work on the construction of the Vindhya Expressway.

Stretching approximately 330 kilometers from Prayagraj to Sonbhadra, this proposed high-speed corridor is anticipated to provide a fresh boost to connectivity, trade and industrial growth in eastern part of the state. Additionally, this expressway will improve connections with other states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, promising substantial advantages for the regional economy.

Plans have been developed to link this expressway with the Ganga Expressway. An interchange will be built for this purpose at Judapur Dandu village, situated in the Soraon Tehsil of Prayagraj district. This particular site is also identified as the terminal point of the Ganga Expressway. As a result, vehicles coming from Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will have direct access to the Vindhya Expressway.

This initiative will make long-distance travel quicker and more convenient than ever before. The government intends to create a comprehensive high-speed transport network throughout the state, thereby greatly boosting freight movement and traffic management systems. For this project, land will be acquired from a total of 84 villages across three tehsils within the Prayagraj district.

According to the reports, 29 villages in Soraon Tehsil, 24 in Phulpur and 31 in Handia Tehsil are included in the scope of this project. The district administration is close to finalising the list of impacted villages. Preparations are in progress to commence the preliminary survey, land measurement and demarcation activities. Construction efforts are expected to accelerate following the completion of the land acquisition process.

The Vindhya Expressway received approval at a state cabinet meeting convened in Prayagraj in 2025, which coincided with the Mahakumbh celebrations. The formal administrative processes for the project are now ongoing. Officials indicated that collaboration is presently underway among different government departments to accelerate the project’s implementation on-site.

The government considers this expressway to be a crucial cornerstone for the advancement of the Purvanchal region. Both the government and the administration are convinced that the Vindhya Expressway could emerge as a transformative factor for Eastern Uttar Pradesh. This infrastructure initiative is projected to enhance industrial operations in regions including Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Moreover, the tourism industry is also expected to gain new impetus. Considering that Sonbhadra borders Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, this expressway will greatly improve inter-state connectivity. Enhanced connectivity is likely to boost trade activities, cut down on transportation costs and potentially provide new job opportunities for the local populace.