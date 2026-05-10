Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt’s dairy model turns 18000 rural women into ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Uttar Pradesh, collects 4 lakh litres of milk daily

The Yogi government’s push to strengthen the dairy sector is bringing a major change in the lives of rural women across Uttar Pradesh. In the Awadh region alone, more than 18,000 women have become “Lakhpati Didis” by joining dairy-related businesses and earning steady incomes through organised milk production and sales.

Women who were once mostly limited to household work and traditional animal care are now running dairy activities with the help of technology and direct market access. Officials say this change has helped thousands of families improve their financial condition and become more self-reliant.

Technology changing village dairy business

The yogi government has introduced a transparent dairy network where women are no longer dependent on middlemen for selling milk. From checking milk quality to receiving payments, the entire system is now connected through digital platforms and mobile applications.

Women dairy producers are getting real-time updates related to milk collection, quality testing, sales, and payments. This has made the process easier and more transparent for villagers.

Under the new system, payments are directly transferred into the bank accounts of women dairy producers every ten days. Officials say this direct payment method has increased trust among rural women and encouraged more participation in dairy businesses.

Large-scale training for rural women

After Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, the state government started several programmes to strengthen the dairy sector and economically empower women in villages.

In the Awadh region, over 1.25 lakh women have received training in modern dairy production, quality management, and digital payment systems. These training programmes are helping women understand how to run dairy activities in a more organised and profitable manner.

Women are also getting support through the women-led Saamarthya Milk Producer Company, which is providing several facilities linked to dairy business operations and market connections.

Four lakh litres of milk collected daily

The impact of this dairy network is now visible on a large scale. Within the last three years, more than 1.25 lakh women members have joined the organised dairy system in the region.

Through this network, over four lakh litres of milk are being collected every day. Officials believe this growing milk collection reflects the rising economic strength of women and the expansion of an organised dairy revolution in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Rural economy getting a new boost

Women’s self-help groups and dairy committees are also playing an important role in improving the rural economy. Apart from increasing family income, women involved in dairy work are also helping generate employment opportunities in villages.

The yogi government now plans to expand this technology-driven dairy network further at the village level so that more women can connect with organised dairy businesses and become financially independent.

Officials say the model is gradually becoming a strong example of women’s empowerment and economic self-sufficiency in rural Uttar Pradesh.