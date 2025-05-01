Uttarakhand: 76-year-old Usman rapes 12 year-old Hindu girl, angry mob attacks Muslim shops and protests before masjid

In Nainital of Uttarakhand, a 12-year-old Hindu girl was reportedly raped by a local contractor named Usman (76). As soon as the incident came to light, angry locals gathered at the police station to protest against the crime, demanding justice. The angry mob proceeded to attack Muslim shops in the Gadhi Padhav area. Hindu organisations protested before a mosque too.

नैनीताल के मल्लीताल में 12 साल की बच्ची से रेप के बाद बवाल। उग्र भीड़ ने एक मस्जिद पर पथराव किया। कुछ दुकानों में तोड़फोड़ की, मुस्लिम युवकों को पीटा, रेस्टोरेंट के शीशे तोड़े, सामान सड़क पर फेंका। पुलिस ने लाठियां फटकारकर भीड़ खदेड़ी। उस्मान नामक आरोपी पुलिस कस्टडी में है। pic.twitter.com/2zXsX7lB9c — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 1, 2025

The police arrived with additional force to calm the Hindus down. An FIR has been registered against the accused Usman. The police reportedly had to resort to lathi charge to control the mob. Visuals from the incident show angry men throwing items from shops. In view of the ongoing protests, Muslim shops from Mallital to Tallital were shut down. SP Dr Jagdish Chandra arrived at the spot to control the mob and assess the situation.