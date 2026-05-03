Uttarakhand: Mohammad Yunus entraps Hindu women, forces victims to convert to Islam, police busts high-profile racket and arrests him

A case of forced conversion was busted in the Bhimtal area of Nainital district in Uttarakhand. Nainital Police have arrested Mohammad Yunus, also known as ‘MD’, the main accused in the case. The arrest was made after a multi-day search operation, officials confirmed on Friday, 1st May. Yunus was later produced before a local court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Police said a case had been registered against him on 29th April, at the Mallital police station under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, along with 115, 319 and 69 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Given the seriousness of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been formed to probe the case.

Update



Mohammad Yunus alias AMDY held



CONVERSION RACKET BUSTED IN BHIMTAL



In a major crackdown in , police have arrested the main accused Mohammad Yunus alias AMDY in a high-profile alleged religious conversion case.



The accused allegedly hid his identity and lured women… https://t.co/mtHl5VXKSA pic.twitter.com/Elr0JWGxzX — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 2, 2026

How the accused was tracked down

According to officials, Yunus had been on the run and was trying to avoid arrest by frequently changing locations. A joint team of Bhimtal Police, the SIT, and the Special Operations Group conducted raids at multiple suspected hideouts across the district. After sustained efforts, he was finally caught late Thursday night in Nainital.

Police sources said Yunus had also approached the High Court seeking protection from arrest, but he did not get any relief. Meanwhile, local traders and residents in Bhimtal had staged protests in recent days, demanding his immediate arrest.

Allegations of deception and pressure

According to the First Information Report filed based on a complaint lodged by one of the Hindu women, Yunus, a resident of Kunatal in Bhimtal, befriended her by hiding his real identity and using fake names. According to the FIR, he gained her trust through shared interests like photography, trekking, and music.

The complainant also said that Yunus convinced her to spend around ₹17 lakh on cameras, lenses, and mobile phones. She further claimed that once his real identity was revealed, he started pressuring her to convert to her religion on the pretext of marriage. The woman added that he threatened to defame her if she refused.

During the investigation, police said similar complaints from other women have also surfaced, suggesting a possible pattern.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing, and all aspects of the case are being examined carefully.

Nainital SSP Manjunath TC reiterated the administration’s stance, saying, “Illegal conversion activities will not be tolerated in the district. We are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy, and strict action will be taken against such offenders.”