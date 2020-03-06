Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi led a protest by senior Congress leaders on the premises of Parliament today against the suspension of seven congress MPs from the Lok Sabha yesterday.

On Thursday, seven Member of Parliament of the Congress party was suspended for disrupting the lower house even after Lok Sabha speaker had issued a stern warning against creating ruckus inside the house.

The Congress MPs were seen snatching and throwing paper near the speaker’s chair. Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the sessions.

Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were named by Meenakshi Lekhi who was presiding the house after the Lok Sabha reassembled at 3 pm.

Senior leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi, and Shashi Tharoor were seen with black bands, staging a protest in front of Gandhi’s statue alleging that the suspension was done to scare the Congress party. Congress leaders were raising slogans calling for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gogoi said, “But we will not be scared. We will not be scared to demand a discussion on the violence in Delhi, we will raise the issue continuously.”

The Lok Sabha was assembled at 11 am when members of opposition parties gathered into well, raising slogans and holding placards demanding the resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi riots.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after Opposition members again disrupted the proceedings and raised slogans over the Delhi riots. The proceeding lasted less than two minutes after that the lower house took up the question hour. As the ruckus continued, Kirit Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings, announced adjournment of the House till 2 PM.