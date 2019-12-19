Barkha Dutt’s ‘shero’ Aysha Renna deactivates Facebook account after being exposed as terrorist sympathiser

A video of ‘sheroes’ of Jamia shared by the controversial journalist Barkha Dutt in an obvious attempt to whitewash the violence that was unleashed by Muslim mobs in Jamia Millia Islamia had brought out two protesting students as the faces of the protest. The pictures from the video were widely used to target the Delhi Police for its action during the anti-CAA protests in the Jamia area on Sunday (15 December).

Now, one of the two Barkha’s ‘sheroes’, Aysha Renna, who had called India ‘fascist’ because the terrorist Yakub Memon was hanged till death after he was convicted for his involvement in the Mumbai Blasts that killed hundreds of people, has reportedly deactivated her Facebook page.

Her post dated July 31, 2015, where Ayesha had written: “Yakub Memon, I am sorry #am helpless in this fascist country, #I can regret lk a doll”, was widely circulated on social media after she became the face of the Jamia protests.

However, today when the post could not be located on scrolling through her Facebook page, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) tried contacting her through the same ID. Aysha initially did not reply. Later the Facebook page was deactivated.

The private Indian news agency then contacted her husband, Afzal Rehman, who blamed the media and the authorities of running a hate campaign against his family.

On being asked specifically about the authenticity of the post in which Aysha purportedly contacts Yakub Memon, he declined to comment on the post: “I will not comment on anything, this is part of a hate campaign run by the media and these authorities against my wife and the other girl in photograph,” Afzal Rehman said.

Interestingly, Aysha’s husband Afzal Rahman, who is a journalist at India Tomorrow English and a contributor at Outlook India, Asianet News, Madhyamam, Maktoob Media, Manorama Online and MediaOne TV, and who in his social media profile describes himself as “an unfinished sulaimani”, has himself in one of his Facebooks posts shared his sympathy with terrorists Yakub Memon and Afzal Guru.

Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna were the face of the Jamia Milia Islamia University protests and were the individuals in the photo from the protests that had been labelled ‘iconic’ by many ‘intellectuals’ on social media. Ladeeda had in one of her posts, openly given a call to Jihad. She had said that people should “learn about our ‘Jihad’.”

In another post of hers from April 2018, she gives ‘middle fingers’ to India. This was soon after the unfortunate rape and murder of the six-year-old girl in Kathua, Kashmir.

Aysha Renna’s had also shared posts of Ladeeda Sakhaloon in her own timeline and was ‘tagged’ in the post where the call for Jihad was made.