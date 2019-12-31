Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home Editor's picks Dalit-Muslim Unity? Shehla Rashid wants Dalits to give up a part of their reservations for Muslims
News Reports

Dalit-Muslim Unity? Shehla Rashid wants Dalits to give up a part of their reservations for Muslims

Shehla had asserted that the anti-CAA protests were led and sustained by Muslims and the Muslims paid with blood for that

OpIndia Staff
Shehla Rashid demands reservations earmarked for Dalit Muslims
Shehla Rashid(Source: Free Press Journal)
Engagements325

As the two strong men of the Indian politics-Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set about the uncharted path of correcting the historical mistakes one by one, some closet Islamists are having a hard time reconciling with this new reality. The abrogation of Article 370, enactment of CAA and the imminent implementation of NRC and NPR have forced many left-liberal ‘intellectuals’ to drop their veneer of secularism and reveal their subterranean communalism.

Shehla Rashid, the freelance protestor-turned-politician-turned-armed chair critic had had a delirious breakdown on Twitter after several people rubbished the predominantly Muslim overtones of the anti-CAA protests.

In a series of tweets, Shehla had exposed the meticulously cultivated pretence floated by the liberals that the anti-CAA protest was a mass movement, and not just a Muslim-centric agitation. Shehla asserted that the anti-CAA protests were led and sustained by Muslims and the Muslims paid with blood for that.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

In line with her assertions, Shehla posted another tweet stating that if liberals want to be an ally of Muslims then they should dump the charade of Dalit-Muslim unity and start demanding a cut in SC reservations for Dalit Muslims. Shehla alleged that the deprivation of Muslims from the reservations under SC category is “faith-based discrimination against Muslims by the Indian state”.

With this demand, it appears that Shehla Rashid has delivered the final nail in the coffin for the Dalit-Muslim Unity Project. She is now advocating for the invasion of Muslims into benefits reserved for the Dalit community. She claims ‘Dalit Muslims’ should be granted the opportunity to receive benefits under reservations for the Dalit Community.”

In reality, there is nothing called Dalit Muslims. As ‘Eminent Historians’ keep telling us, Caste is intrinsic to only the Hindu faith and the egalitarian nature of Islam is what forced many to convert in order to escape the oppressive caste system. Therefore, people cannot turn around now and claim that caste is a feature of the Muslim community too, nor can they feign victimhood accusing the Indian state of faith-based discrimination.

In essence, Shehla Rashid’s demands mean that Dalits will now have to sacrifice their share of reservations and accommodate Muslims in order to achieve Dalit-Muslim Unity. It also means that Shehla had realised that the drawbacks of promoting the Dalit-Muslim Unity project has far outweighed the theoretical benefits it may have yielded. It has dawned upon Shehla that Modi and Shah cannot be stopped by continuing the same banal rhetoric of Dalit-Muslim unity. It is, perhaps, this sobering realisation that has made Shehla to effectively put to rest the farce of Dalit-Muslim unity and demand a share into the privileges currently reserved for Dalits only.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,353FansLike
211,569FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com