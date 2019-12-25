Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports Firozabad anti-CAA riots: Drone camera identifies 57 houses with stones on their roof
News Reports

Firozabad anti-CAA riots: Drone camera identifies 57 houses with stones on their roof

The landlords of the 57 houses have been issued a legal notice asking them to get the stones and bricks removed from the roofs of their respective houses

OpIndia Staff
57 houses identified in Firozabad that had stones and bricks placed on their roofs
stones and bricks placed on roofs of the houses in Firozabad(Source:Patrika)
Engagements67

Several parts of the country experienced violent protests in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. However, following the violence, numerous reports have trickled down hinting that these protests which were touted as “a spontaneous outburst of anger against the government” were in reality meticulously planned riots.

In the wake of the violence that rocked the town of Firozabad, it came to the notice of the local administration that there were stones and bricks placed on the roofs of the houses in the areas that witnessed violence. The drone camera employed by the law enforcement to keep surveillance about the law and order situation in the city had captured images of the houses where stones were kept on the terrace.

According to DM Chandravijay Singh and SSP Sachindra Patel, drones were flown over the city for two days-Sunday and Monday to keep a tab on houses in Nalband square, Urvashi Tiraha, Mohalla Rajputana, Naini Glass and Jatavpuri, areas where stone-pelting and cases of arson were reported on Friday.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: I am Pankaj Tiwari, ‘Allah Kasam’ I was not pelting stones: Gorakhpur riots after Friday Namaz were pre-planned, suggests report

The officials claim about 57 houses have been marked in the area on whose roofs stones and bricks were found in the drone captured images. A notice has been issued to the landlords of these houses, asking them to remove the stones failing which further action will be taken against them.

On Friday, December 20, after the Namaz prayers concluded, violence broke out in certain parts of the city in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Four people died in the violence that erupted in the city, while more than 50 policemen were left injured. A dozen government and private vehicles were set ablaze by the protesters. A police post in the Nalband area was also set on fire.

During the protest, the police were also pelted with stones. Police retaliated and opened fire, killing four people. A case has been registered against 29 identified miscreants and 2500 unidentified miscreants.

Yesterday, CCTV videos released from Mangalore showed that the anti-CAA hoodlums meticulously adjusted the cameras to prevent the cameras from capturing their illegal activities. The presence of an auto carrying sacks full of stones indicated that the riots were meticulously pre-planned.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:firozabad, ferozabad, stone pelting anti-caa

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,444FansLike
208,593FollowersFollow
140,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com