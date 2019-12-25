Firozabad anti-CAA riots: Drone camera identifies 57 houses with stones on their roof

Several parts of the country experienced violent protests in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act that intends to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. However, following the violence, numerous reports have trickled down hinting that these protests which were touted as “a spontaneous outburst of anger against the government” were in reality meticulously planned riots.

In the wake of the violence that rocked the town of Firozabad, it came to the notice of the local administration that there were stones and bricks placed on the roofs of the houses in the areas that witnessed violence. The drone camera employed by the law enforcement to keep surveillance about the law and order situation in the city had captured images of the houses where stones were kept on the terrace.

According to DM Chandravijay Singh and SSP Sachindra Patel, drones were flown over the city for two days-Sunday and Monday to keep a tab on houses in Nalband square, Urvashi Tiraha, Mohalla Rajputana, Naini Glass and Jatavpuri, areas where stone-pelting and cases of arson were reported on Friday.

The officials claim about 57 houses have been marked in the area on whose roofs stones and bricks were found in the drone captured images. A notice has been issued to the landlords of these houses, asking them to remove the stones failing which further action will be taken against them.

On Friday, December 20, after the Namaz prayers concluded, violence broke out in certain parts of the city in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Four people died in the violence that erupted in the city, while more than 50 policemen were left injured. A dozen government and private vehicles were set ablaze by the protesters. A police post in the Nalband area was also set on fire.

During the protest, the police were also pelted with stones. Police retaliated and opened fire, killing four people. A case has been registered against 29 identified miscreants and 2500 unidentified miscreants.

Yesterday, CCTV videos released from Mangalore showed that the anti-CAA hoodlums meticulously adjusted the cameras to prevent the cameras from capturing their illegal activities. The presence of an auto carrying sacks full of stones indicated that the riots were meticulously pre-planned.