In the aftermath of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, several CCTV videos have emerged that conclusively bust the pervasive myths that the ant-CAA protests were inherently peaceful in nature and a spontaneous outburst of public indignation against the government decision.

Videos of CCTV footage have emerged from Mangaluru where it can be seen that the rioters adjusted various CCTV cameras in the region to prevent them from recording their hooliganism.

In the above video, one can see masked rioters adjusting cameras in a neighbourhood of Mangaluru. However, rioters miss adjusting one of the cameras in the region that captures their nefarious designs. Soon, an auto-rickshaw laden with sacks filled with stones arrives at the location. The rioters then unload the sacks and violently throw the stones at the law enforcement officials.

The video not only exhibits that the anti-CAA protests were marked with violence and were far from being peaceful but it also shows that the plotters of these protests carefully planned and schemed to shape them into riots.

In another video shared by journalist Shiv Aroor, again from Mangaluru, protestors can be seen laying obstructions on the road before retreating back to the farthest corner of the street. When a bus carrying passengers arrives on the road, the protestors start charging towards the bus and pelting stones at it. Fortunately, the bus driver takes a reverse and manages to rescue the bus and the passengers just in the nick of time.

Another video by CNN News 18 shows that police officials were escorting school children to safety, away from rioting mobs on December 19.

They’re endangering the lives of your kids. This protest is anti-human. #CAA_NRCProtests pic.twitter.com/m5W12T6NIN — Sudhakar Rao (@sudhakar10) December 24, 2019

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, riots, violence, arson and vandalism by Muslim mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country. The police have been unwarrantedly villainized for its heavy-handed approach against the rioters which were touted by many as ‘peaceful demonstrators’. However, in the light of the recent videos, it is clearly established that the protests were meticulously planned and the protestors were anything but peaceful.