Karnataka govt withdraws its decision give the ex gratia amount to two killed in Mangaluru anti-CAA riots

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government led by BS Yediyurappa decided to withdraw the ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of two Muslim rioters who were killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru.

Reportedly, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the government had withdrawn the compensation after video evidences emerged that the riots in Mangaluru where the two died could have been pre-planned. He said that a final decision will be taken once the probe was complete.

“We have not decided yet to give the exgratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals exgratia is an unpardonable crime in itself,” said BS Yediyurappa.

Two deceased – Jaleel (49) and Nausheen (23) – were killed following police action against anti-CAA protesters on December 19. On Saturday, the state government had announced the ex gratia amount to the next of kin of those killed in the firing. The decision to revoke the grant amount to the deceased had invoked strong response across the country.

Read: Mangaluru anti-CAA riots: Bricks brought in trucks to hurl at police, Kerala link suspected, Police receive over 1000 CCTV footages from public

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said he has directed the police to identify the hooligans who rioted on December 19 and register cases against them. He said the government will ascertain the background of those involved in violence and arrest all those involved in the crime. Earlier on Monday, the state government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence and police firing.

CM Yediyurappa also slammed the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) for making baseless charges against his government. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the attack was premeditated and the arson was orchestrated by anti-social elements. He also stated that the people from Kerala was behind creating trouble in anti-CAA protests in Karnataka.

The police have also released video clippings showing protesters bringing stones in an auto-trolley, hurling it at the personnel and trying to destroy the CCTV cameras. Earlier, we had reported regarding similar CCTV footages in which Muslim mob covered with their faces covered, had attempted to destroy CCTV cameras before going on the rampage.

Over a thousand CCTV video clips were shared with the police after the city police commissioner had tweeted requesting people to share footages of the riots by the Muslim mobs.

Reportedly, the Mangaluru police have registered 24 cases so far relating to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots that held in the city on December 19. The police have put together over 350 footages so far. The police have identified over a hundred culprits based on facial features visible in the footage. Some of them have been taken into custody for questioning.

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, riots, violence, arson and vandalism by rioting mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.