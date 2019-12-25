In the aftermath of violent protests by Muslim mobs across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), several CCTV videos have now emerged that conclusively bust the myth peddled by Islamists and the anti-Indian establishment that the anti-CAA protests were peaceful and spontaneous in nature. More videos of CCTV footage have emerged from Mangaluru which exposes Islamists, in which it can be clearly seen that the riots were pre-planned meticulously by these mobs.

These plans even included arranging of stones by Muslim mobs to target the common man and police officials.

A CCTV footage has become viral on social media platforms in which mini-truck carrying pieces of stone can be seen parked near a road-side, from where the Muslim mob picked up stones and began to hurl the stones at the police officials.

Earlier, we had reported regarding some CCTV footages in which Muslim mob covered with their faces covered, had attempted to destroy CCTV cameras before going on the rampage.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the attack was premeditated and the arson was orchestrated by anti-social elements. He also stated that the people from Kerala was behind creating trouble in anti-CAA protests in Karnataka.

“We have definite information about people who have come from Kerala and enrolled in Mangaluru colleges and were back in the coastal city last week to create trouble, exploiting the unrest against the CAA,” he said.

Bommai said, “The video clippings and pictures clearly show vandals used goods vehicles to transport stones and bricks to the protest site and hurl them at the police”. The Karnataka government has commissioned two probes — one magisterial and the other by the CID to probe the videos, said Home Minister.

The video footage was released after the Mangaluru city police requested the public to share pictures and videos to help their investigation into the December 19 violence. Two ‘protesters’ died after police allegedly opened fire to disperse a Muslim mob that had allegedly been trying to storm a police station in Mangaluru and snatch arms.

Over a thousand CCTV video clips were shared with the police after the city police commissioner had tweeted requesting people to share footages of the riots by the Muslim mobs.

Reportedly, the Mangaluru police have registered 24 cases so far relating to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots that held in the city on December 19. The police have put together over 350 footages so far. The police have identified over a hundred culprits based on facial features visible in the footage. Some of them have been taken into custody for questioning.

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, riots, violence, arson and vandalism by Muslim mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.

The Citizenship Amendment act seeks to give Indian citizenship to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.

The Act states the refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of earlier requirement of 11 years. The Act also proposes to give immunity to such refugees facing legal cases after being found as illegal migrants. The cut-off date for granting citizenship will be December 31, 2014.