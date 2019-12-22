On Sunday, with slogans of “Vividhta mein ekta bharat ki visheshta” (unity in diversity is India’s unique identity), PM Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle for battleground Delhi from the Ramlila Maidan.

Addressing a huge gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Prime Minister Modi said that he saw the enthusiasm of the people of Delhi. PM Modi said his government brought happiness in the lives of 40 lakh people of Delhi.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As Modi government granted ownership titles to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, he said, “Even after several decades after Independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date – the life of a large population in Delhi was confined around these words”.

PM Narendra Modi added that the people should know what was Delhi government doing all along. PM Modi accused AAP government of illegally giving 2000 lavish bungalows to some rich people.

Launching an attack on AAP’s Delhi government over the issue of delaying major infrastructure works, PM Modi said, “Had the Delhi govt not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name, never understood your pain, they never intended to do that”.

Prime Minister Modi also raised the issue of drinking water in Delhi, and attacked the AAP government by saying that they are misleading people by saying that water in Delhi is drinkable.

Amidst the ongoing debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Modi clarified in detail regarding the provision of the act and slammed the opposition parties and anti-India forces for misleading people by resorting to false propaganda against the amendment

“In the last session of parliament, we passed the Citizenship Amendment Bil. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have passed the bill, the people should respect the parliament, they should respect the mandate of the people,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi attacked Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for peddling fake news by alleging that Delhi cops had set buses on fire. “Fake news and misinformation regarding the CAA are being spread to instigate people. For their own politics, you have seen what they have done last week, the way they have incited crowd, the way they have shared fake videos to create a narrative and spew venom,” PM Modi asserted.

Continuing his attack on opposition parties, especially the Congress party, PM Modi said that political parties are spreading rumours, misleading people and inciting them to go against the government. “I want to ask them when we authorised the unauthorised colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980?” asked PM Modi.

Clarifying the details of the CAA, PM Modi said the BJP government never put the restriction of paperwork when it provided welfare schemes to the poor.

Launching a scathing attack on the violent protests against the CAA, PM Modi said public properties were set on fire due to fear-mongering. He urged the opposition parties to attack him instead of attacking poor men. “Hate me but don’t hate India. Burn my effigies but don’t burn a poor man’s auto-rickshaw,” said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the attack on police is not justified because police are always there to help the common people. “33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace and security in-country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don’t ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you,” said PM Modi.

Referring to anti-CAA protests which have erupted across the country, PM Modi said that the rumour mongers need to be identified and punished. Taking a dig at AAP, Modi said no appeal was made for peace from the seven-year-old party and accused the party of sponsoring the violence indirectly.

Allaying the fears of Muslims over the CAA, PM Modi said, “Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries, the Muslims of India do not need to worry at all. The CAA and the NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country. It’s a white lie,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister added, “It is shocking to see the kind of lies that are being spread. Some people are even saying that the CAA is against the poor people of the country”.

Exposing the urban Naxals and the “liberal-secular” media, PM Modi added that some educated luminaries were spreading such atrocious lies that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. “How absurd is this?” asked Modi.

Continuing his attack on the anti-India brigade, PM Modi demanded, “Have some respect for ur education. At least read the NRC document. Don’t believe this country-destroying-lies spread by Congress and their supporters”.

“CAA is not for any citizen of this country. There has been misinformation about NRC. Congress and urban Naxals are spreading the rumour. They are lying that Muslims will be sent to detention centres,” said PM Modi.

Further, Prime Minister in a sly against self-proclaimed Dalit leaders of the country said, they have fallen into the narrative trap of Congress and misleading supporters. The Dalit leaders should be aware that those Hindu refugees who have fled from Pakistan are mostly Dalit and are treated as subhumans in Pak from where they fled to our country, said Modi.

“We had a chance to expose Pakistan’s discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals’ politics,” he said.

“Infiltrators never come in light. They never ask for help from the police, never give interviews and just hide. They live via corrupt means through agents. Refugees never hide their identities and infiltrators never reveal themselves,” said PM Modi while defending his rationale for the passing of CAA.

“Who understands the pain of refugees better than people of Delhi? Citizenship Act is not taking away anyone’s citizenship. It, in fact, provides citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh”.

He added, “Two weeks ago, a daughter was born at Majnu-ka-Tila (the refugee colony for persecuted Hindus from Pakistan) who was named ‘nagarikta’. I want to ask miscreants & people engaged in remote control politics if lives of ‘nagarikta’ and her parents become easy if the problem of any citizen of the country is solved, why does it pain you?”

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said Gandhi had said that the Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan will always be welcome in India. He added that the CAA was in line with the promise the Government of India made in 1947. Now that we’re fulfilling the decades-old promise, why are they protesting against it, asked PM Modi at Ramlila Maidan.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had threatened to go to United Nations to seek intervention in India’s internal affairs, PM Modi said, “Mamata didi went from Kolkata to United Nations. A few years back, she was pleading before Parliament that infiltrators coming from Bangladesh should be stopped. Didi, what has happened to you? Why did you change? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come and go. Why are you scared?”

Prime Minister slammed the opposition parties and said that by spreading rumours about the CAA and NRC they are doing vote-bank politics. “They supported Article 370 but oppose CAA,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the tenure of his government, India’s relationship with Gulf countries has improved. Muslim countries released many Indian prisoners, Saudi increased Hajj quota. However, Prime Minister Modi asserted that Congress and its allies cannot digest India’s growing ties with the Muslim world.

PM Modi also said that he will do everything for peace, the security of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Delhi to launch a mass cleanliness drive before the year ends. He said that we should welcome the new year with a cleaner Delhi.