Thursday, December 19, 2019
Violence erupts during 19th Dec protests: Here is why imposition of section 144 was necessary during Anti-CAA protest

Right to protest, yes. Right to destroy public property? No.

OpIndia Staff
A police chowki was set on fire in Lucknow during the anti-CAA protest which turned violent. Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India (image: @rahul_news4me on Twitter)
While the ‘liberals’ may well tell you India is no longer a democracy and we are under rule of a dictator, fortunately it is not so. One could list many reasons but to begin with one could say that you can call the prime minister of our country a dictator and equate him to Adolf Hitler and get away with it should be good enough reason to say that democracy and your freedom of speech and expression is still alive and kicking.

In wake of the protest calls, the administration of various cities and districts had imposed section 144 of the Indian Penal Code which prohibits assembly of four or more people. The pre-emptive step was taken to ensure that things don’t get out of hand and violence doesn’t break out. Many ‘liberals’ thought this is clamping down freedom of expression and the right to protest.

Questioning imposition of section 144

Abusive troll thought imposing section 144 as a preventive measure is ‘unimaginable’.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son in law Robert Vadra’s relative was also questioning imposition of section 144.

Oh, and Bengaluru. Since 144 was imposed from 6 am today, the ‘peaceful protestors’ wanted to start their protests at midnight because how will then ‘Amit Shah stop us’.

While some were celebrating ‘defying’ of section 144 when they saw scores of people gather for ‘peaceful’ demonstration.

However, since they questioned imposing 144 and celebrated when the mob broke the law, here is a ready reckoner for them as to why imposition of section 144 was necessary.

The buildup

These violent protests weren’t spontaneous and there was a buildup to it. Earlier this week, following the riots in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located, a Muslim mob went on a rampage in New Delhi’s Seelampur and even attacked a school bus. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi (freedom from Hindus)’ were raised in Jamia Nagar.

Then a nation-wide protests were announced on 19th December. OpIndia investigation revealed how Congress had co-ordinated these protests and how there is a much more sinister plot to it.

December 19

The visuals coming in today show how the fears of violence escalating were not unfounded. In Gujarat’s Palanpur, a Muslim mob attacked a police van. These protests were led by Gujarat’s Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, ‘protestors’ torched a bus.

Uttar Pradesh is the state where section 144 is imposed across the state and the ‘liberals’ were crying themselves hoarse on Twitter that this is clamping down of democracy.

Just some buses being set on fire by ‘peaceful protestors’. No big deal.

A police chowki was burnt down in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected despite section 144 in place.

A media OB van was also set on fire in Lucknow’s Hazratganj.

Now, tell us again, why the administration should not have imposed section 144 to control the unruly mob running riots?

