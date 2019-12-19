While the ‘liberals’ may well tell you India is no longer a democracy and we are under rule of a dictator, fortunately it is not so. One could list many reasons but to begin with one could say that you can call the prime minister of our country a dictator and equate him to Adolf Hitler and get away with it should be good enough reason to say that democracy and your freedom of speech and expression is still alive and kicking.

In wake of the protest calls, the administration of various cities and districts had imposed section 144 of the Indian Penal Code which prohibits assembly of four or more people. The pre-emptive step was taken to ensure that things don’t get out of hand and violence doesn’t break out. Many ‘liberals’ thought this is clamping down freedom of expression and the right to protest.

Questioning imposition of section 144

Abusive troll thought imposing section 144 as a preventive measure is ‘unimaginable’.

And, the Modi government cranks up the crazy. All of UP under section 144. Unimaginable https://t.co/e6Bz59cDtM — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) December 19, 2019

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son in law Robert Vadra’s relative was also questioning imposition of section 144.

Dear @Uppolice @dgpup your imposition of #Section144 in the entire state is ILLEGAL & ARBITRARY and people have a fundamental right to protest peacefully. And we shall https://t.co/JhKcdaBoCh — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 19, 2019

Oh, and Bengaluru. Since 144 was imposed from 6 am today, the ‘peaceful protestors’ wanted to start their protests at midnight because how will then ‘Amit Shah stop us’.

So, Sec 144 in Bangalore from tomorrow, 6am.And I get this WA from a young lady – why don’t we start our protest from midnight tonight? How will Shah snuff out protests if our kids are so spunky? 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/evJHyBStwg — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) December 18, 2019

While some were celebrating ‘defying’ of section 144 when they saw scores of people gather for ‘peaceful’ demonstration.

Scores of people outside Town Hall in Bengaluru protesting against CAA, defying Section 144. pic.twitter.com/yo8c3NmqwL — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 19, 2019

However, since they questioned imposing 144 and celebrated when the mob broke the law, here is a ready reckoner for them as to why imposition of section 144 was necessary.

The buildup

These violent protests weren’t spontaneous and there was a buildup to it. Earlier this week, following the riots in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located, a Muslim mob went on a rampage in New Delhi’s Seelampur and even attacked a school bus. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi (freedom from Hindus)’ were raised in Jamia Nagar.

Then a nation-wide protests were announced on 19th December. OpIndia investigation revealed how Congress had co-ordinated these protests and how there is a much more sinister plot to it.

December 19

The visuals coming in today show how the fears of violence escalating were not unfounded. In Gujarat’s Palanpur, a Muslim mob attacked a police van. These protests were led by Gujarat’s Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani.

This is from Palanpur, Gujarat. Protests were led by Jignesh Mevani and as expected it soon it turned into violent protests. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/aBpkEsO0WM — Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) December 19, 2019

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, ‘protestors’ torched a bus.

Injuries reported in Sambhal, UP as protesters torch state bus. #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/MgZqOQrCSE — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 19, 2019

Uttar Pradesh is the state where section 144 is imposed across the state and the ‘liberals’ were crying themselves hoarse on Twitter that this is clamping down of democracy.

Just some buses being set on fire by ‘peaceful protestors’. No big deal.

A police chowki was burnt down in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected despite section 144 in place.

A media OB van was also set on fire in Lucknow’s Hazratganj.

#WATCH Lucknow: A media OB van set ablaze after protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct turned violent in Hazratganj. pic.twitter.com/RjfFtMNK4X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

Now, tell us again, why the administration should not have imposed section 144 to control the unruly mob running riots?