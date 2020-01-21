Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was snubbed by the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh in national capital late on Monday night when he had gone there to express solidarity over CAA and NRC. Singh was reportedly not allowed by the protestors to go on the stage to deliver a speech despite the fact that other Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar and Shashi Tharoor used the platform.

The ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh insisted that the stage was not political. However, Digvijaya Singh later said that while he was requested to deliver a speech at Shaheen Bagh, it was actually he who did not want to politicise the stage.

Following the embarrassment, Singh today took to Twitter to announce that he also won’t show his documents by tweeting ‘kaagaz nahin dikhayenge’.

हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखायेंगे। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 21, 2020

However, he was later mocked by netizens where they showed pictures of Singh showing his documents in full glory from the time he filed his nomination for elections.

Duniya ko kagaj dikhate hue pic.twitter.com/2YxC976bYC — मोक्ष (@_SharmaDushyant) January 21, 2020

His election affidavit was also shared.

Then what is this? Your all papers and affidavits are online; I am able to access them completely. Link:- https://t.co/rGXHCjSZcm pic.twitter.com/KrUwiaGKqt — Harshil Mehta| હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) January 21, 2020

BJP leader Sambit Patra too mocked Singh over the asinine comment.

चुनाव हारने के डर से @INCIndia ने दिल्ली में दिया walkover?

“कागज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे” तो दिल्ली में कोंग्रेस के candidates Nomination कैसे भरेंगे?

Election Commission आप बिना कागज़ के भी नामांकन लेते है क्या? https://t.co/8yuU28roTi — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 21, 2020

Singh had contested 2019 general elections from Bhopal where he lost against BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.