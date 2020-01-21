Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Home Politics Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh snubbed at Shaheen Bagh, 'protestors' do not let him deliver speech from stage
News ReportsPolitics

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh snubbed at Shaheen Bagh, ‘protestors’ do not let him deliver speech from stage

BJP leader Sambit Patra too mocked Singh over the asinine comment.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at Shaheen Bagh (image: AajTak)
Engagements256

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was snubbed by the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh in national capital late on Monday night when he had gone there to express solidarity over CAA and NRC. Singh was reportedly not allowed by the protestors to go on the stage to deliver a speech despite the fact that other Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar and Shashi Tharoor used the platform.

The ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh insisted that the stage was not political. However, Digvijaya Singh later said that while he was requested to deliver a speech at Shaheen Bagh, it was actually he who did not want to politicise the stage.

Following the embarrassment, Singh today took to Twitter to announce that he also won’t show his documents by tweeting ‘kaagaz nahin dikhayenge’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

However, he was later mocked by netizens where they showed pictures of Singh showing his documents in full glory from the time he filed his nomination for elections.

His election affidavit was also shared.

BJP leader Sambit Patra too mocked Singh over the asinine comment.

Singh had contested 2019 general elections from Bhopal where he lost against BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:shaheen bagh protests, digvijaya singh, shaheen bagh, digvijay singh, sharjeel imam shaheen bagh

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -
If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

Abhishek Banerjee -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -

Aam Aadmi Party morphs Kejriwal’s face on Shah Rukh Khan’s body to mock BJP, deletes after self goal

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,175FansLike
222,609FollowersFollow
161,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com