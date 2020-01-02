A complaint has been filed against Farhan Akhtar with the Cyber Crime department of the Goa Police for posting a distorted map of India in his tweet that made an appeal to citizens to attend the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The distorted map excluded Kashmir from India. The complaint has been filed by Savio Rodrigues, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Goa Chronicles.

In his complaint, Rodrigues wrote, “As we all know that Farhan Akhtar knew nothing about the CAA and was just provoking people to stand against CAA which has been captured by many media channels and cameras. What is more bothersome, is the fact that while inviting people for this protest he used a poster with a wrong map of India. It is important to mention here that the map used by him is mostly used by Kashmiri separatists who do not consider Kashmir a part of India.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Rodrigues added, “It would not be out of place to mention here that incorrect depiction of the International boundaries of India is a Cognizable offence and immediate action must be taken against Mr. Farhan Akhtar for this irresponsible and illegal act and crime that too at such a stage when the Country is going through a crucial time.”

Read: Read why “facts” about CAA and NRC shared by Farhan Akhtar are all false or misleading

Rodrigues has requested the Police to take cognizance of the matter and take adequate actions as per law. In his complaint, he also mentioned that although the son of Javed Akhtar has issued an apology over the matter, he did not delete the wrong map from his profile. “It has been over 14 days and the image with the wrong map of India continues to show on his Twitter handle which is not just unlawful but a serious offence against the Country,” Rodrigues said.

As we had reported earlier, the anti-CAA image that was shared by Farhan Akhtar was linked with Stand With Kashmir, a Kashmiri Separatist organization that believes the terrorist organization JKLF is ‘Secular’. There are also reasons to believe that SWK is backed by Pakistan to undermine Indian interests. It remains to be seen whether Goa Police takes any action against Farhan Akhtar for his tweet.