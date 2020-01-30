Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home Crime Jharkhand: 22 arrested over Lohardaga attack on pro-CAA rally that resulted in death of Neeraj Prajapati
CrimeNews Reports

Jharkhand: 22 arrested over Lohardaga attack on pro-CAA rally that resulted in death of Neeraj Prajapati

OpIndia Staff
Neeraj Ram Prajapati dies after being injured by a Muslim mob during a pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand on 23 January
Deceased victim, Neeraj Ram Prajapati from Lohardaga, Jharkhand, image via Twitter
Engagements73

Twenty-two persons have been arrested by the Jharkhand Police in connection with the violence at Lohardaga which resulted in the death of Neeraj Prajapati. He was an artist and an idol maker. The violence had erupted after a Muslim mob attacked those attending a pro-CAA rally.

The administration had imposed a curfew in the region following the violence which it is lifting in phases. The Police are also saying that it is investigating the involvement of others in the matter as well.

In Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, When a pro-CAA march was passing through a Muslim locality near Amla Toli on 23 January, stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the participants by the local Muslims. Women became the specific targets of the ruthless mob. Shops and homes belonging to the Hindus were set on fire. This created a state of panic and resulted in a stampede. Roughly, 100 participants and 24 policemen had sustained injuries during the unprovoked attack by the violent mob.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Neeraj Ram Prajapati, who was brutally injured when a Muslim mob had attacked the pro-CAA rally, had died on Monday. Neeraj was initially treated at Orchid Hospital in Ranchi but was later transferred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The police informed that primary investigations have revealed that Prajapati died due to cardiac arrest caused by “a septic shock from brain stem bleed”, according to a medical report from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ don’t let an ambulance pass

OpIndia Staff -

“Always be prepared”: Manforce Condoms takes a dig on Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, gives tips on how to ‘protect oneself’

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra tries to heckle Arnab Goswami again on return GoAir flight, later gets banned from that airline too

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo bans Kunal Kamra for unruly behaviour, Union Minister asks other airlines to extend the ban on the bully

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,412FansLike
226,983FollowersFollow
167,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com