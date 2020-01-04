After deaths of over 100 infants in JK Lon Hospital in Kota rocked the state, another case of medical apathy has come to fore. This time, the case is from the Bundi district in Rajasthan where 10 children death have been reported in last one month. All these deaths have happened in SNCU ward.

The hospital administration in Bundi was deliberately trying to hide the statistics of the deaths of children even as the issue of infants deaths in JK Lone Hospital in Kota rages on. The official figures of the deaths of children in Bundi district were revealed after the Additional District Collector visited the hospital on Friday. The hospital administration, which was until now carefully hiding the number of children deaths had to disclose that in the past month, 10 children lost their lives in the SNCU ward.

The medical department of the hospital said that all the children who died in the hospital came from rural areas. Duty in-charge Hitesh Soni tried to defend the hospital by claiming that some of the children who died were undernourished while others had contracted infection, vindicating hospital administration of medical negligence.

The Additional District Collector has sought a report regarding the matter. In addition, the Additional District Collector has directed the hospital administration to take special care of the sanitation system and asked the authorities to bear in mind that there is no infection of any kind in the hospital. Necessary guidelines have been issued to ensure that there is no negligence in treatment.

The report of deaths of children in Bundi comes on the heels of the infants deaths in JK Lon hospital in Kota. The cause of an overwhelming number of children in the hospital had been due to hypothermia. JK Lon is the biggest government hospital for children and receives as many as 200-300 patients in the OPD every day.

Following the deaths of the children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical And Health Officer of Kota District, BS Tanwar, to look into these deaths. The Commission has directed Tanwar to appear in person on January 3 to explain reasons for not sharing the report on action taken with the Commission.