Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports NCPCR issues notice to Kota Health Officer over deaths of kids in JK Lon Hospital, finds several irregularities in the govt hospital
News Reports

NCPCR issues notice to Kota Health Officer over deaths of kids in JK Lon Hospital, finds several irregularities in the govt hospital

About 77 children have been reported to have died in the Government hospital in Kota in last 1 month

OpIndia Staff
NCPCR issues a show cause notice to BS Tanwar for the 77 infant deaths in Kota Government Hospital
Engagements17

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical And Health Officer of Kota District, BS Tanwar, into the death of 77 infants in the JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan in a month.

Taking suo moto cognisance of a report about the deaths published in The Hindu on 28.12.2019, which stated that Kota was rocked with deaths of 12 infants last week in the government hospital, the Commission directed Tanwar to appear in person on January 3 to explain reasons for not sharing the report on action taken with the Commission.

 

- Ad - - article resumes -

The notice further stated that If Tanwar failed to abide by the order without lawful excuse, he will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance.

Making scathing observations, the Commission also sought an ATR within 3 days of receiving the notice issued under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005.  The observations made by the NCPCR are as follows:

  • It was evident that there was no glass in windows panes, gates were broken and as a result the admired children were suffering from extreme weather condition
  • General upkeep and maintenance of the hospital is in the worst condition
  •  Pigs were found inside the campus of the hospital
  • No record of AMC of the hospital equipment was produced to the Commission during the visit
  • The information regarding the number of equipment which were not in working condition when 10 children died within 48 hours.
  • It was observed that Hospital is having acute deficiency of staff including not stationed HoD of Paediatric Department

The notice was issued by the commission after a team of NCPCR headed by Chairman Priyank Kanoongo visited the hospital on Sunday.

The team had observed several irregularities in the hospital like broken windows, waterlogging, rodents and other animals in the hospital etc. The Chairperson also said that the officials of the hospital were irresponsible in answering questions, and didn’t cooperate with the commission in its probe. He said that officials were ready to resign instead of answering questions.

Despite the serious nature of the issue which concerns infant death, the hospital gave a clean chit to itself by forming a committee to investigate the deaths, which has now ruled out any negligence saying resources and equipment were functioning properly.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala: Church opens its doors to IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
The Kerala Church in Ernakulam allowed anti-CAA Muslim protestors to offer namaz at its premises
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,202FansLike
211,258FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com