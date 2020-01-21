After the Rashtriya Swaywamsevak Sangh moved to the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government over some objectionable content against them in the state board textbooks, the HC had directed the state government to remove the mentioned content from the class 10 textbooks earlier this month.

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu government has informed the HC that they will proceed to remove the said content from the textbooks.

The petition was filed in the High Court by the secretary of RSS’ Tamil Nadu Wing, P Chandrasekaran. The controversial content was published in both the Tamil and English versions of the textbook. The petition was filed against the principal secretary (Government of Tamil Nadu), the director (Department of school education), the managing director (Tamil Nadu Textbook and education service Corporation) and the director (SCERT).

As per the RSS’ petition, the 10 standard Social Sciences textbooks had mentioned “RSS took an anti-Muslim stand” under the heading ‘Hindu Communalism’. The content was found in both Tamil and English versions of the textbooks.

Chandrasekaran’s lawyer, Dr G Babu argued in the HC that the claim that RSS took an ‘anti-Muslim stance’ during the freedom struggle is completely false. The counsel stated that RSS vehemently opposed the Partition of India on the basis of religion. He added that the textbook creates a wrong impression of the organisation in the minds of school students.

During the hearing, the government agreed to remove the controversial portion. The School Education Department stated that it had formed a team to inquire into the issue and will remove the said portion from textbooks.

The RSS counsel stated that the organisation was formed to serve for the people’s welfare and the textbook’s content were trying to create a false impression in the minds of students that the RSS is working against a particular religion.