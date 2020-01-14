Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home Politics Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparks a controversy, compares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to eunuchs
News ReportsPolitics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparks a controversy, compares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to eunuchs

Later last night, Tharoor apologised and withdrew his statement where he used eunuchs as an insult.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor compared Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to eunuchs
Engagements1362

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor sparked a controversy after he compared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to eunuchs for ‘wanting power without responsibilities’. Tharoor was speaking to CNNNews18 when he made this remark.

When CNNNews18 journalist Marya Shakil asked Tharoor what could be the reason behind Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence over the recent ongoing anti-CAA protests which have gone violent in the national capital. Kejriwal has chosen to remain silent over the protests and has not gone to the venue to stand in solidarity with either the Jamia ‘students’ or the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. This, even after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was found being part of a mob in Jamia Nagar in December 2019 which eventually turned violent.

Read: Shashi Tharoor meets real intolerance and communalism, Jamia students oppose him for his comments on Muslim communalism

- Ad - - article resumes -

To this, Shashi Tharoor said, “Mr Kejriwal is trying to have it both ways. He has made statements deploring the CAA-NRC saying why is it necessary, government should withdraw it, but he has not taken any tangible action. He has not even shown the human compassion one expects of the chief minister towards the victims of violence in his own state. In any other states if the students were bashed up this way, the chief minister of the state would have visited them at home or shown them some concern, gone to their campuses. Mr Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of the eunuchs for ages. That kind of completely ineffective chief ministerial approach is apparently going to safeguard his space. You can spent your all political life not trying to make enemies but at the end of the day what do you stand for? What values fo you represent? What principles are you trying to put forward before the electorate?” He further said that Kejriwal has failed the people of Delhi. He mentioned how some of his friends, who were traditionally Congress supporters, had voted for Kejriwal as it appeared idealistic party.

Tharoor’s comment sparked a controversy. Netizens accused Tharoor of insulting the trans community by using eunuch as a derogatory term.

Kejriwal supporters were also disappointed as Tharoor is apparently the only sane voice in Congress.

Meanwhile, Tharoor has apologised and withdrawn his statement.

Tharoor took to Twitter late last night and said how he used a line from British politics said by British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin who had actually used the term ‘harlot’ (prostitute) in place of ‘eunuchs’. Meanwhile, it is not clear if he withdrew his statement as it would have been seen offensive to eunuchs, or whether it might have been deemed offensive to Rahul Gandhi, who too has been accused of enjoying power without responsibility.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:power without responsibility is the prerojative of the harlots, stanley baldwin power without responsibility, shashi tharoor arvind kejriwal eunuchs

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com