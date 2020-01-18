Saturday, January 18, 2020
These intellectuals betrayed the nation, ate up the system like “parasites”, WB BJP chief attacks “Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” gang

He said that those intellectuals had betrayed the nation, pocketed the country's resources at the expense of the poor, ate up the system like "parasites", and lacked the spine to stand for "truth," out of loyalty to their political masters

OpIndia Staff
Dilip Ghosh mocks Communist backed intellectuals, dubs them
Dilip Ghosh hits out at Anti-CAA intellectuals
In a press conference held on 15th January, BJP MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh took a dig at a few prominent Bengali intellectuals who were up in arms against CAA and NRC. Ghosh is the incumbent President of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

His comment came at the backdrop of a contentious viral video wherein the said intellectuals could be seen repeating “Kagoj Amra Dekhabo Na”, which means “we will not show papers.”The video in question is the Bengali adaption of comedian Varun Grover’s Anti-CAA anthem “Hum Kaghaz Nahin Dikhayenga.”

On being asked by a journalist about his opinion on the video, he said that there existed a possibility that some of these Communist-backed intellectuals might not have papers. He alleged that this rhetoric of “not showing papers” had brought disrepute to India in the world.

He asked the intellectuals whether they could get away with not showing documents at airports and railway stations. He labelled the cabal as “nonsensical” and “treacherous” for not understanding the importance of procuring valid identification cards as and when required. He inquired whether they enter theatres through the back door because of their stance to not identify themselves.

He conceded that several people lack valid documents and would be apprehended by law enforcement authorities in due course of time. Ghosh also implied that such misleading narratives do not affect the party but expose their vicious agenda to the people.

He said that those intellectuals had betrayed the nation, pocketed the country’s resources at the expense of the poor, ate up the system like “parasites”, and lacked the spine to stand for “truth,” out of loyalty to their political masters. Lastly, Dilip Ghosh pointed out that shouting “Azadi” on the road might fetch one newspaper headlines but do not do anything good to society.

This was not the first time that Dilip Ghosh, the firebrand politician, has lambasted against the Anti-CAA lobby. It is well-established now that Ghosh minces no words while speaking his mind.

