Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for “collective submergence” of individual egos for party's revival, says opposition should stay out of CAA-NRC-NPR protests
News ReportsPolitics

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for “collective submergence” of individual egos for party’s revival, says opposition should stay out of CAA-NRC-NPR protests

Jairam Ramesh conceded, "Fighting Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani is a different ball game from fighting master communicators Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for
Congress leader jairam Ramesh (Photo Credits: India Today)
Engagements55

In an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI) for the launch of his new book ‘A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon’, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh suggested the opposition to not “hijack” the people’s movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

“We should maintain an arm’s length from these people’s protests. We should not try to politicise and hijack them. There are certain things a political party can do and certain things which a party can’t and should not do”, he said.

The Congress leader added that the solution to the revival of the Congress party lay in the “collective submergence” of individual egos and ambitions. Jairam Ramesh stated, “All of us have individual ambitions. But right now there should be only one ambition — the party’s revival, retention of the support base and return to power.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

The former Union Minister said that Congress has a long way to go before it could see the “light at the end of the tunnel.” Perhaps referring to the stand-off between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyothriaditya Scindia or the major infighting within the Congres after the loss in Delhi Elections, he said that senior leaders must “mentor” juniors instead of “tormenting” them.

Read- The furore over CAA and NPR: A timeline of Congress’ contradictory stance

Jairam Ramesh conceded, “Fighting Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani is a different ball game from fighting master communicators Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.” He suggested the Congress politicians be watchful about what they speak in public.

The Union leader said that the Congress party has employed every “constitutional” and “democratic” move available at its disposal to oppose the CAA. He confessed that resolution passed in the Assemblies of Congress-ruled States against the CAA was more of a “political signal”. He said that NRC and NPR could not be conducted with taking the State Governments on board.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,507FansLike
236,480FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com