On Wednesday, a special judge of a district POCSO court awarded life imprisonment to three Muslim men for raping a teenage girl and then posting a video of the crime on social media in the Kaushambi gang-rape case.

According to reports, special judge Anupam Kumar, after examining the witnesses produced by the prosecution, held the three criminals guilty and thereafter sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Each convict has also been fined Rs 1 Lakh 83 thousand.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The three accused, Mohammed Adil alias Chhotka, Mohammad Abid alias Badka and Mohammad Nazim had raped a minor Dalit girl in Sarai Akil area of Kaushambi district. According to the prosecution, the trio had also brutally assaulted the survivor.

In a gruesome incident, on 21st September last year, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and filmed by three men in Ghosia village of Kaushambi district near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a video of the gang-rape that has gone viral, the girl was seen begging and pleading the criminals to let her go. She was saying, “Allah ki Kasam, Mujhe Chhod do, Bhaiya Aap Mujhe Jaante Ho, Mere Sath mat Karo (brothers, please do not do this to me, I am known to you, please, for Allah’s sake, let me go”. Amidst screams and desperate cries, the helpless girl kept begging for mercy. However, the brutes refused to spare her.

Read: Kaushambi Dalit minor rape case: Main accused Adil was hiding in a Mazaar, arrested after an encounter with the police

As per reports, the villagers nearby had rushed to the spot after hearing the victim wailing and screaming. A case was registered against the three men at Sarai Akil police station and they were booked them under section 376 (rape) other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police had also filed a case in serious sections including SC/ST atrocities act.

One accused Nazim was caught by the villagers and beaten up by the angered crowd while Adil and a third accused Abid had managed to flee. The police had managed to arrest them within four days of the incident.