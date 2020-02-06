Lawyer seeks FIR against Manish Sisodia for maliciously blaming Delhi Police of setting fire to buses during anti-CAA riots: Here are full details

Delhi lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava has approached the Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate seeking an FIR to be filed against Aam Admi Party senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for tweeting malicious and false information during the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi by Muslim mobs in December 2019.

The charges against Manish Sisodia are under sections 153(A), 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint says that on 15th December, Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence and arson in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The complaint said that certain people provoked students and the general population to create a ruckus in the name of protesting against the Act.

Following the riots, the complaint says that as the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia was expected to not make irresponsible statements but he failed in the responsibility.

The complaint refers to two tweets by Manish Sisodia which were published on the 15th of December. In those tweets, Manish Sisodia had blamed the Delhi police of setting fire to DTC buses in Delhi.

इस बात की तुरंत निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए कि बसों में आग लगने से पहले ये वर्दी वाले लोग बसों में पीले और सफ़ेद रंग वाली केन से क्या डाल रहे है.. ?

और ये किसके इशारे पर किया गया? फ़ोटो में साफ़ दिख रहा है कि बीजेपी ने घटिया राजनीति करते हुए पुलिस से ये आग लगवाई है. https://t.co/8eaKitnhei — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

चुनाव में हार के डर से बीजेपी दिल्ली में आग लगवा रही है. AAP किसी भी तरह की हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ है. ये बीजेपी की घटिया राजनीति है. इस वीडियो में ख़ुद देखें कि किस तरह पुलिस के संरक्षण में आग लगाई जा रही है. https://t.co/IoMfSpPyYD — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

In the tweets, Manish Sisodia blames BJP of playing politics and then goes on to say that in the video, it is evident that the Delhi police is setting fire to busses.

However, if one looks closely, the police are actually helping the firefighters trying to control the fire. He even shared images with red circles to prove a point that the firefighter was actually setting the bus ablaze.

Sisodia’s allegations had come minutes after it was reported that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was part of the mob that turned violent. Defying all logic, while Khan had denied leading the mob, he even blamed the BJP for accusing him of being part of violent protests where he is actually participating.

The complaint says that Sisodia has deliberately spread false information with the sole intention to incite violence and create unrest in Delhi and in other parts of the country. The complaint also says that it is clear that his intention was to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups and provoke breach of peace.

Based on this, the complainant has sought that the Court directs the authorities to file an FIR against Manish Sisodia for the tweets.

Incidentally, even after the details were proven fake and malicious, Manish Sisodia has refused to delete the tweets where he falsely accused the Delhi police.