Anti-CAA riots: Police arrests one Furkan for violence in Jamia Millia, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan creates ruckus demanding release

The Delhi Police has nabbed a 22-year-old man for his involvement in the violent anti-CAA riots near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Shockingly, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan who had allegedly instigated riots near Jamia Millia university created ruckus demanding his release.

Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Jamia Nagar, the police officials said. Furkan”s father Muhammad Naeem said police took his son on the basis of the CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container but it was not known whether there was water or petrol in it.

“Police took my son on Thursday at around 6.30 pm on the basis of CCTV footage. Police said they saw he was carrying a container on the day of the incident,” Naeem said.

According to Times of India journalist Rajshekhar Jha, AAP MLA Amantullah demanded the release of the Muslim youth who has been accused of instigating violence in Jamia Millia university during the anti-CAA protests.

Delhi Police has taken in custody a man named Furqan in Jamia riots probe. Police officials say AAP MLA Amantullah created ruckus demanding his release. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) January 24, 2020

It is pertinent to note that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was also spotted at the Jamia Nagar protests which turned violent in December. Later, an FIR was also filed against him for instigating violence through social media.

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi.

The Delhi police said nearly 100 accused have been arrested in at least 10 cases registered in connection with the violence in Jamia Nagar.

The controversial Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protests’. The students and Muslim mob associated with the Jamia Millia Islamia University had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Delhi police had arrested 10 people with criminal background in connection with the Jamia Nagar riots that took place in the national capital. The ten arrested people were identified as – Mohammad Hanif, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish, Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala.

In December, the protests against CAA and NRC had turned violent amidst chants of Allah-o-Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer. The Muslim mobs had burnt four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes and pelted stones, injuring several policemen.

Recently, Delhi Police Crime Branch had issued a notice to former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, under Section 160 of CrPC, asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning in connection with the anti-CAA riots that broke out in Jamia and New Friends Colony in Delhi in December 2019.

In the FIR, six people including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA were named as suspects related to Jamia violence. The Delhi Police had named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

The other six accused persons were identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, Kasim Usmani – a member of the CYSS, the student wing of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India.