While addressing the International Judicial Conference in New Delhi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that governance must be left to the Legislature while delivering judgments must be left to the Judiciary. He added that terrorists and corrupt people do not have the “right to privacy.”

Union Law Minister RS Prasad: This is a time for global challenges. How do we seek resolution? It remains an important question. I am clear that the only answer is to fall back on conventional regulatory mechanism of being governed by the rule of law https://t.co/aOHrO7W7KT pic.twitter.com/9sohx5l9f8 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

Prasad said that the resolution to global challenges can only be achieved through the “conventional regulatory mechanism of being governed by the rule of law.” The Union Law Minister emphasised that “populism” should not undermine “settled principles of law.” He also highlighted the disturbing trend of unleashing smear campaigns against the judges on social media in case of unfavourable judgments. Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed the importance of an independent Judiciary.

While inaugurating the conference at the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court for striking a balance between development and the environment. Referring to the recent judgments, Modi said that the country accepted the apex court’s decisions “wholeheartedly.”

He talked about “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and said that women had the right to vote in this country ever since independence. Modi emphasised how the BJP-led government worked towards the upliftment of women through commissions in the military.

PM Modi: Recently, there have been some important judicial judgements which were subject of global discussions. Before these judgements, several concerns were being expressed about consequences, but 1.3 billion Indians accepted these judicial verdicts wholeheartedly https://t.co/F2jDcAm47O pic.twitter.com/myNI6geefo — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s mammoth achievement of repealing 1500 archaic laws, ensuring the rights of transgenders and the disabled, ending triple talaq and India’s economic progress in the last 6 years. Narendra Modi also talked about Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to “truth” and “service.”

He added how the three pillars of the Constitution (Executive, Legislature and Judiciary) has resolved various challenges by respecting each other’s jurisdiction and dignity.