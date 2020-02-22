Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports “Governance must be left to the elected representatives”: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Judicial conference at Supreme Court
News Reports

“Governance must be left to the elected representatives”: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Judicial conference at Supreme Court

The Union Law Minister also highlighted the disturbing trend of unleashing smear campaigns against the judges on social media in case of unfavorable judgments.

OpIndia Staff
Ravi Shankar Prasad stirs hornet's nest, says governance must be left to the Legislature
Union Law Minister speaking at International Judicial Conference (Picture Credits: ANI)
Engagements74

While addressing the International Judicial Conference in New Delhi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that governance must be left to the Legislature while delivering judgments must be left to the Judiciary. He added that terrorists and corrupt people do not have the “right to privacy.”

Prasad said that the resolution to global challenges can only be achieved through the “conventional regulatory mechanism of being governed by the rule of law.” The Union Law Minister emphasised that “populism” should not undermine “settled principles of law.” He also highlighted the disturbing trend of unleashing smear campaigns against the judges on social media in case of unfavourable judgments. Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed the importance of an independent Judiciary.

While inaugurating the conference at the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court for striking a balance between development and the environment. Referring to the recent judgments, Modi said that the country accepted the apex court’s decisions “wholeheartedly.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

He talked about “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and said that women had the right to vote in this country ever since independence. Modi emphasised how the BJP-led government worked towards the upliftment of women through commissions in the military.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s mammoth achievement of repealing 1500 archaic laws, ensuring the rights of transgenders and the disabled, ending triple talaq and India’s economic progress in the last 6 years. Narendra Modi also talked about Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to “truth” and “service.”

He added how the three pillars of the Constitution (Executive, Legislature and Judiciary) has resolved various challenges by respecting each other’s jurisdiction and dignity.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com