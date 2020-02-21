After almost two decades for rigorous search, Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining have discovered two goldmines having around 3350-tonne gold ore in Uttar Pradesh’s Naxalite-affected Sonbhadra area.

GSI estimated gold deposits of approximately 2943.25 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 646.15 tonnes in Hardi field in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

This discovery of gold deposits is around five times the gold reserves of India, which currently stands at around 626 tonnes.

“The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which a survey is being done. Gold deposits have been found at two places- Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2,700 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 650 tonnes in Hardi field,” KK Rai Mining Officer told news agency ANI.

The state mining department has formed a seven-member team that visited Sonbhadra on Thursday. The team will map the goldmine area and will conduct geo-tagging. The team will submit its report to the government on 22 February, after which the process of auctioning the blocks will be conducted by Yogi led State government.

According to officials, the government will start the auction process as soon as compensation payout and necessary approvals are granted. They also confirmed that the mineral-rich mines of Sonbhadra are easy to dig due to their geographical position. The mines are mostly situated on a hillock, which makes them easy to mine.

Apart from gold, officials are also exploring the possibility of rare minerals like uranium in the area.

This discovery is expected to give a big boost to the state’s revenue. Apart from providing both skilled and unskilled jobs, this will also lead to the much-needed development of the backward regions of these two districts of UP.