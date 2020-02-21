Friday, February 21, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India's current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

GSI estimated gold deposits of approximately 2943.25 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 646.15 tonnes in Hardi field in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government
Representational image, via: Kalorltd.com
Engagements532

After almost two decades for rigorous search, Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining have discovered two goldmines having around 3350-tonne gold ore in Uttar Pradesh’s Naxalite-affected Sonbhadra area.

GSI estimated gold deposits of approximately 2943.25 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 646.15 tonnes in Hardi field in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

Gold mines found in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district.

- Ad - - article resumes -

This discovery of gold deposits is around five times the gold reserves of India, which currently stands at around 626 tonnes.

“The government is thinking of putting these deposits on lease for mining, for which a survey is being done. Gold deposits have been found at two places- Sonpahadi and Hardi field. GSI estimated gold deposits of 2,700 tonnes in Sonpahadi, while 650 tonnes in Hardi field,” KK Rai Mining Officer told news agency ANI.

The state mining department has formed a seven-member team that visited Sonbhadra on Thursday. The team will map the goldmine area and will conduct geo-tagging. The team will submit its report to the government on 22 February, after which the process of auctioning the blocks will be conducted by Yogi led State government.

According to officials, the government will start the auction process as soon as compensation payout and necessary approvals are granted. They also confirmed that the mineral-rich mines of Sonbhadra are easy to dig due to their geographical position. The mines are mostly situated on a hillock, which makes them easy to mine.

Apart from gold, officials are also exploring the possibility of rare minerals like uranium in the area.

This discovery is expected to give a big boost to the state’s revenue. Apart from providing both skilled and unskilled jobs, this will also lead to the much-needed development of the backward regions of these two districts of UP.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,374FansLike
235,676FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com