Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports Activists accuse police of doing “illegal cordon and search” after fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards recovered in Telangana
CrimeNews Reports

Activists accuse police of doing “illegal cordon and search” after fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards recovered in Telangana

Activists are asking how people got to know about people who got Aadhaar fradulently, and accused that police was using illegal "cordon and search" operations

OpIndia Staff
Aadhar row: Telangana police under fire for
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Deccan Herald)
Engagements89

The Telangana police have come under the scanner of privacy activists for its “cordon and search operations” after allegedly recovering 127 Aadhar cards that were obtained “fraudulently.” As such, it prompted the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue notices to such people to appear before an inquiry officer.

A security researcher, Srinivas Kodali, in Hyderabad said, “There are so many people in the city. How do the police get to know who has procured it illegally or not? They did it by doing cordon and search.” He further alleged such a police tactic was a mode of “surveillance”. Another activist by the name of SQ Masood also claimed that the police were stopping late night restaurant-goers and asking them to procure their Aadhar cards.

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter on Wednesday and claimed that the cops are not legally permitted to carry “search and cordon” operations. He alleged that the notice issued to the owners of “fraudulent” Aadhar cards require them to “verify their citizenship” and not “validity of Aadhar.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Several left-leaning media houses too cast aspersions about Aadhar and how it was being used to strip Indian Muslims of their citizenship. The lies that were peddled via social media were short-lived as the UIDAI’s official Twitter handle put out a clarification.

UIDAI highlighted that Aadhar is not proof of “citizenship.” The nodal body, while dismissing the claims made in the media, stated that Aadhaar is meant to ascertain the residence of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for the ID card. The regional office of Hyderabad had sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number.

UIDAI said that all Aadhar cards obtained through “false pretence” is liable to be cancelled under the Aadhar Act. The authority also cautioned that forged documents, etc., will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending /cancelling the Aadhaar. UIDAI also clarified that “cancellation of Aadhar” is a routine quality improvement process that the UIDAI takes up regularly.

Read- UIDAI refutes media reports, says notice issued to 127 alleged illegal immigrants and has nothing to do with proof of citizenship

This is not the first time that forged Aadhar cards had been recovered by law enforcement authorities. Last year, a Rohingya Muslim man named Mohammed Faisal was arrested at Indira Gandhi International airport for travelling with a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card procured through his contacts in Hyderabad. He had come to India from Bangladesh, six months prior to his arrest through land route and traveled to Mewat via Agra.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com