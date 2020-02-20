UP CM Yogi Adityanath has slammed the opposition parties and the supporters of anti-CAA violent protests in the state at his address to the state assembly during the budget session.

Asserting the deaths during the anti-CAA violence were due to bullets fired by violent and armed protestors themselves and not from police firing, the CM stated, “Upadravi, upadravi ki goli se marey hain” (rioters have died from the bullets fired by other rioters)

The UP CM further stated, “Jo Marne Ke Liye Ayega, Wo Zinda Kaise Bachega”? (Those who have come with death in their minds, how can they remain alive). The CM explained further that when a violent rioter comes to the road prepared to kill innocents and is challenged by a policeman, either the policeman or the rioter has to die.”

Praising the UP police for their exemplary action and preventing wide-scale violent riots across the state, Yogi stated that a big conspiracy was revealed behind the anti-CAA protests.

Slamming the oppositions condemning and blaming the government for the deaths of violent rioters, UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Those who fired upon Karsevaks and murdered them, those who tried to defile the faith of people in Ayodhya, the same people are now questioning the police action on violent rioters”.

While defending his state police, Yogi stated that 15000 students in AMU wanted to set Aligarh on fire, the DIG and many policemen were injured. The students pelted stones and petrol bombs, and illegal weapons despite that police entered the campus only after the administration gave permission.

He asserted that despite extreme provocation, the police used only force when needed to maintain law and order. nobody was killed or injured. The police have done their best to create awareness and convey to people at all levels that the public has the right to protest, but no one can indulge in arson and violence.

It is notable here that UP police had to face large-scale violent riots by Muslim mobs across the state in the wake of the CAA. The state police had taken stern action against the damage of public properties and endangerment of public life. CM Yogi Adityanath had asserted that rioters, arsonists and violence mongers will be penalised for damaging public properties. The state administration had listed damages and had sent legal notices to rioters for recovery of the cost of damaged public properties.