Congress wants Yogi Adityanath to resign because he would not let Islamists and politicians burn UP during anti-CAA riots

The official Twitter handle of Congress party today ‘slammed’ the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sanctioning clampdown against the rampaging Islamists who indulged in violent activities across the state under the pretext of carrying out ‘peaceful protest’ against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Does the BJP govt have anything to say for the sorry state of law & order in UP. CM Ajay Bisht should immediately apologise to the nation for the violence & calamity that has taken over the state or give in his resignation. #AjayBishtIstifaDo pic.twitter.com/48SGNGt0mo — Congress (@INCIndia) December 27, 2019

Calling Yogi Adityanath by his erstwhile name Ajay Bisht, the Congress party asked him to apologise to the nation for the violence and calamity that has taken over the state and immediately tender his resignation.

The state of Uttar Pradesh had indeed witnessed large-scale violence pertaining to the anti-CAA protests. However, as the police reports have substantiated, a large number of the violent incidents accompanying these protests were meticulously planned and plotted beforehand by the Islamists who participated in thousands to express their discontent with the passage of the Bill that intends to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

In one such incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, a frenzied mob of Islamists masquerading as students ran riot and broke the University’s Bab-e-Syed gate. Subsequently, the crazed mob of hoodlums pelted stones at the law enforcement officials, provoking them to initiate crackdown against them. The video evidence shattered the leftist cabal’s false assertions that the UP Police had broken down the AMU gate and that they had forcibly barged in the hostels to pick up the protestors.

Similarly, from another town of Uttar Pradesh, Firozabad, the drone camera captured images showing large masses of stones and bricks placed on the roofs of the houses where police officials were attacked with stones during the anti-CAA protests on last Friday. The protests which were called right after the Friday Namaz prayers turned violent after rioters in the region started pelting stones from the terrace of the houses in the region. About 57 houses were identified where stones and bricks were seen to have been placed by the rioters.

The Islamists played a pivotal role in fueling violence in the state. This was attested by none other than Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh who alleged that radical Islamic groups and mainstream political parties could have been involved in orchestrating riots across the state during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Singh said that members of radical Islamic organisations – Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), including political parties like Samajwadi Party were involved in instigating Muslim mobs to indulge in violence across the state during the anti-CAA protests.

Three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for engineering violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms. Besides, Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MP was also arrested by the police for inciting mobs to embrace violent means while a case was registered by police against several accused persons including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan for indulging in violent protests in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

However, according to the Congress party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is to be held responsible because he authorised the state’s police unit with a free hand to ensure that the law and order in the state is maintained. By pinning the blame of the violence on Yogi Adityanath government, the Congress party also attempts to whitewash the nefarious deeds of the Islamists who ran berserk during the anti-CAA riots and caused severe damages to life and public property.